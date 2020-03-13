2020 Siouxland Garden Show canceled

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Garden Show planned for later this month has been canceled, according to a statement from the event's committee.
The cancellation was prompted be concerns of the COVID-19 virus. A virtual education series will be held by the group "some time in the near future."
The two-day show is known to draw more than 2,500 attendees to its garden- and outdoors-related booths and exhibits.
Next year's Garden Show is set for March 26 and 27, 2021, at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
