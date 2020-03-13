You are the owner of this article.
2020 Siouxland Garden Show canceled
2020 Siouxland Garden Show canceled

Siouxland Garden Show (copy)

Plants are on display at a booth at the 2017 Siouxland Garden Show in this Journal file photo. The 2020 Siouxland Garden Show has been canceled due to fears of the COVID-19 virus. 

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Garden Show planned for later this month has been canceled, according to a statement from the event's committee. 

The cancellation was prompted be concerns of the COVID-19 virus. A virtual education series will be held by the group "some time in the near future." 

The two-day show is known to draw more than 2,500 attendees to its garden- and outdoors-related booths and exhibits. 

Next year's Garden Show is set for March 26 and 27, 2021, at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City. 

