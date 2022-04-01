 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Garden show is back

Siouxland Garden Show offers something for everyone

  • 0

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Garden Show is "back in bloom" after two virtual years with something for everyone. 

The 16th annual garden show has returned in-person to the Marriott Center for the first time in two years. 

With vendors, speakers, master gardeners and more there is something for everyone at the event, said Kevin Pottebaum with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

One of the new highlights to the show is a square foot demo garden, where master gardeners show visitors how to best organize a small garden.

Siouxland Garden Show 2022

Julie Curry, left, talks with Chuck Hoelker, right, and his sister Shari Hoelker about how many vegetables will fit in a square foot of space in a garden during the Siouxland Garden show on Friday.

"They're going to be able to teach you a little bit about what grows well next to each other," he said. 

There are also Iowa State University professors and master gardeners answering questions about specific landscaping problems. 

"We want to help people and promote gardening and people's landscapes as best we can," he said.

People are also reading…

The nationally renowned speakers are covering a variety of topics including bee keeping, tree planting and care, and easy growing ideas.

On Saturday, Mike Kintner, an entomologist with IDALS, is talking about emerald ash borer. 

Emerald ash borer has been reported in Clay, Ida, Sioux and O'Brien County.

The invasive insect from Asia is a significant threat to all ash species. The cumulative damage from larva feeding on the inner bark eventually kills ash trees within two to four years.

Pottebaum said Kintner will talk about what people need to do when it arrives in Woodbury County and what residents can do to prevent damage to their trees. 

For those who may not be specifically interested in gardening, a variety of vendors offer unique products and outdoor decorations. 

Siouxland Garden Show 2022

Todd Brockshus, left, helps Ruth Postma pick out a crocodile fern at the Del's Garden Center booth during the Siouxland Garden show on Friday at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City.

Del's Garden Center from Spencer is selling a variety of indoor plants, for everyone from beginners to expert gardeners. Succulents, carnivore plants, low light and high light plants are all available for sale. 

Nicole Craig with Del's said she loves house plants and reads as much as she can about them. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Zelenskyy accuses two top security officials of being 'traitors,' strips them of titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News