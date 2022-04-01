Siouxland Garden Show offers vendors, speakers, master gardeners and more

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Garden Show is "back in bloom" after two virtual years with something for everyone.

The 16th annual garden show has returned in-person to the Marriott Center for the first time in two years.

With vendors, speakers, master gardeners and more there is something for everyone at the event, said Kevin Pottebaum with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

One of the new highlights to the show is a square foot demo garden, where master gardeners show visitors how to best organize a small garden.

"They're going to be able to teach you a little bit about what grows well next to each other," he said.

There are also Iowa State University professors and master gardeners answering questions about specific landscaping problems.

"We want to help people and promote gardening and people's landscapes as best we can," he said.

The nationally renowned speakers are covering a variety of topics including bee keeping, tree planting and care, and easy growing ideas.

On Saturday, Mike Kintner, an entomologist with IDALS, is talking about emerald ash borer.

Emerald ash borer has been reported in Clay, Ida, Sioux and O'Brien County.

The invasive insect from Asia is a significant threat to all ash species. The cumulative damage from larva feeding on the inner bark eventually kills ash trees within two to four years.

Pottebaum said Kintner will talk about what people need to do when it arrives in Woodbury County and what residents can do to prevent damage to their trees.

For those who may not be specifically interested in gardening, a variety of vendors offer unique products and outdoor decorations.

Del's Garden Center from Spencer is selling a variety of indoor plants, for everyone from beginners to expert gardeners. Succulents, carnivore plants, low light and high light plants are all available for sale.

Nicole Craig with Del's said she loves house plants and reads as much as she can about them.

