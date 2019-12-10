Siouxland GOP House members, candidates portray articles of impeachment as political

WASHINGTON -- Republican House members from Siouxland accused majority Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 presidental election by announcing plans Tuesday to file two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
“From the beginning of this impeachment inquiry, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi has made it clear what the charges and verdict will be," Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said in a statement. "If the Congress is going to consider overturning the vote of the American people, the least Americans deserve is a fair, neutral, fact-based process. Instead, Speaker Pelosi and her lieutenants have used a rigged process which favors scoring partisan political points against President Trump over any objective effort to conduct oversight of the administration".
In the formal articles announced Tuesday, House Democrats accused Trump of enlisted a foreign power in “corrupting” the U.S. election process and endangered national security by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rivals, including Democrat Joe Biden, while withholding U.S. military aid as leverage. The specific charges aimed at removing the 45th president of the United States include abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Smith said the articles introduced "offer no evidence of any crime, and I will vote against them.”
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, also vowed to oppose the articles when they come to the floor of the House, which is expected to come by Christmas.
The ‘Obstruction of Congress’ charge is this: that Donald Trump didn’t make it easy enough for Democrats to come up with a reason to impeach him," King said in a video statement. "They’ve been determined to do that for three years and a month. Then they’ll define what that ‘obstruction’ actually is.
"The second thing is ‘Abuse of Power.’ If this charge of ‘Abuse of Power’ is impeachable, that means that you can impeach any President at any time as soon as you disagree with what he’s done with his foreign policy," King continued.
Voting is expected in a matter of days by the House Judiciary Committee.
State Sen. Randy Feenstra, one of four candidates challenging King for the GOP nomination for Iowa's 4th District, pointed out the veteran lawmaker served on the the Judiciary Committee until early this year. House leaders stripped King of all his committee assignments over King's published comments in the New York Times in which he appeared to defend white supremacy and white nationalism.
"When President Trump needs him most, Congressman King is unable to help due to his bizarre behavior and his removal from key committees," Feenstra said in a Tweet. "Iowa conservatives had no voice during the Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler sham hearings."
Another Republican challenging King also publicly weighed in Tuesday.
"Enough already. Today's draft articles of impeachment are a stain on the already terrible reputation of the partisan Washington swamp,'' Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said in a statement. "Congress has been pushing impeachment since before the President even took office, and they've spent millions of taxpayer dollars investigating President Trump. They've come up with nothing. It's disgraceful, and it needs to stop."
J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, the only Democrat running for the 4th District, said as Congress moves forward with the impeachment proceedings, his campaign is "focused on our rural communities that have been neglected by the federal government and have been drained of investment."
"There is a deliberate process in place for a reason. A vote hasn't been scheduled yet on these articles as Congress is still undergoing hearings through the Judiciary committee," Scholten said in a statement. "Any member of Congress should review all the evidence before them before making such a decision. I don't support any Democrat that rushes to support impeachment without seeing the evidence, and Republicans shouldn't rush to dismiss the process before reviewing the evidence either. No one is above the law -- and we must follow the process as our Founding Fathers created it."