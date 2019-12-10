Siouxland GOP House members, candidates portray articles of impeachment as political

The ‘Obstruction of Congress’ charge is this: that Donald Trump didn’t make it easy enough for Democrats to come up with a reason to impeach him," King said in a video statement. "They’ve been determined to do that for three years and a month. Then they’ll define what that ‘obstruction’ actually is.

"The second thing is ‘Abuse of Power.’ If this charge of ‘Abuse of Power’ is impeachable, that means that you can impeach any President at any time as soon as you disagree with what he’s done with his foreign policy," King continued.

Voting is expected in a matter of days by the House Judiciary Committee.

State Sen. Randy Feenstra, one of four candidates challenging King for the GOP nomination for Iowa's 4th District, pointed out the veteran lawmaker served on the the Judiciary Committee until early this year. House leaders stripped King of all his committee assignments over King's published comments in the New York Times in which he appeared to defend white supremacy and white nationalism.

"When President Trump needs him most, Congressman King is unable to help due to his bizarre behavior and his removal from key committees," Feenstra said in a Tweet. "Iowa conservatives had no voice during the Schiff, Pelosi, Nadler sham hearings."