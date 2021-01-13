Siouxland GOP House members vote against 'snap impeachment'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Adrian Smith, who represents Nebraska's sprawling 3rd district, which includes large parts of Northeast Nebraska, called "the events of last Wednesday were nothing short of horrific."

"I am appalled at what I saw last week and fully support the prosecution of every participant and planner of the insurrection," Smith said in the statement. "Snap impeachment, however, without a complete investigation sets a dangerous precedent. This vote may feel politically expedient to Democrats, but this is not the correct way to address the violence nor will it bring our country together.”

Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska's 1st district, which includes Thurston County, said in a statement that impeachment will only “deepen the trauma of an America already wracked by political violence.”

“Our objective should be this: Restore peace in our country. Restore confidence in our government. Restore decency and decorum,” Fortenberry said in the statement.

Johnson, South Dakota's lone representative, said the Trump supporters who "turned to violence must be held accountable for their actions, although political leaders deserve some blame, as well."

"That was true as violence rocked our cities last summer, and it is just as true now," Johnson said in the statement. "But a snap impeachment is the wrong approach. There is only one week remaining in the president’s term. It is an act sure to divide our country, and Democratic leaders are making a mistake pursuing it."

