Siouxland students from various colleges received degrees. They are:

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas: Le Mars, Iowa - Michaela Bretey, summa cum laude; Remsen, Iowa - Jennifer Ahlers, cum laude; Sac City, Iowa - Elise Pugh.

Lake Area Technical Institute, Watertown, South Dakota: Sergeant Bluff - Joshua R. Lee; North Sioux City - Tammer D. Bykerk.

Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Missouri: Kiron, Iowa - Jessica Gunderson, magna cum laude.

Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas: Sioux City - Danielle Schall, cum laude.

University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth, Kansas: Alta, Iowa - Clarence Pratt; Yankton, S.D. - Kendall Lillie, summa cun laude.

Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Storm Lake, Iowa - Alexander Smith, cum laude.

University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas: Cherokee, Iowa - Alexandria R. Chase; Sioux City - Kailey M. Buckstead, Samantha L. Zeman; Spencer, Iowa - Bailey E. Dickman; Spirit Lake, Iowa - Taylor E. Sieperda.

Central College, Pella, Iowa: Danbury, Iowa - Kendra Sexton; Hornick, Iowa - Kristin Hubert; Sloan, Iowa - Zachary Greder; Whiting, Iowa - Hannah Hall.

Doane University, Crete, Nebraska: Pender, Neb. - Melissa A. O'Mara; Ponca, Neb. - Lindsay Schnoor, Alisha M. Sullivan; Sioux City - Natalie E. Andersen, cum laude, Brooke L. Duncan; South Sioux City - Arturo Lopez.

