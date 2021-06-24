Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore to hold sale Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Habitat for Humanity will hold a sale Saturday ahead of a revamp of its ReStore.

The sale will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the ReStore, 1150 TriView Ave.

"We are going for a revamped look and new vibe in the ReStore," Anne Holmes, the organization's executive director said in a statement. "We are building a donation area, painting walls, rearranging the general floor plan, and adding a few new fixtures. To lessen the moving of inventory the ReStore is hosting a 'name your price' day."

New and used items are available for bargain pricing. The only exclusion will be on the paint and painting supplies that the ReStore purchases for resale, according to the statement.

The ReStore will be closed for several days during the project, reopening after the July Fourth holiday.

"When you shop the ReStore you are making a purchase with a purpose as all sales help build Habitat homes in Siouxland. Donations of new and gently used items are welcome and provide the bulk of our inventory," Holmes said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.