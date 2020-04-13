Siouxland has 6 new cases of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department on Monday disclosed two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County and a second hospitalization.
The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 20.
According to District Health, the new positive cases are a man and a woman, who are both between the ages of 41 and 60.
Eight of the county's 20 cases have recovered from the virus. One patient was hospitalized and then discharged, while another remains hospitalized.
Lyon County reported a new case of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the Northwest Iowa county's total to four.
Health Services of Lyon County released no additional information about the new case in a statement.
On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 123 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the state's total to 1,710 cases, and two additional deaths. So far, 43 Iowans have died of COVID-19, while 741 have recovered.
Union County has one new case of COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health confirmed on Monday.
That brings the Union County's total to five cases, with two recoveries.
Yankton County confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 22 -- the most of any county in Siouxland. There has been one new recovery.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clay County has been revised downward. The number of people infected is now recorded as five, instead of six. Four have now recovered.
South Dakota's total climbed to 868 cases Monday, up 138 cases from the day before. Six people have died in the state, while 207 have recovered.
