Siouxland Holistic Health & Wellness Fair coming to Expo Center on Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- Minds, bodies and spirits will get some pampering when more than 40 vendors are expected to attend the Siouxland Holistic Health & Wellness Fair, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St.

An offshoot of the Siouxland Holistic Health Expo that was originally started by massage therapist and former Sioux Cityan Drew Moss, this year's event is adding yoga into the mix, according to Evolve Yoga & Wellness' Erin Kuehl, who organized the fair with Debbie Bernstein LaCroix.

"(Yoga) gives you the tools to reclaim or maintain your health and wellness, whether physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually," Kuehl said.

"When people think of health, they only think about physical health," LaCroix said, adding that emotional and spiritual health are just as important.

Yoga and Qi Gong demonstrations will be among the field events occurring at the fair, while speakers will be giving programs on everything from tarot reading, herbalism and even the benefits of medical cannabis.

Vendors will be selling everything from clothing, gift items and chiropractic services.

In addition, food trucks offering gourmet coffees, Italian cuisine and Southern soul food are expected to attend.