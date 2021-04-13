Siouxland Holistic Health & Wellness Fair set for May 16

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Holistic Health & Wellness Fair will have something for everybody, says Debbie Bernstein LaCroix, one of the event's organizers.

"We'll have you covered from mind, body and spirit," LaCroix said of the fair, taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16 at the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette.

The fair is an offshoot of the Siouxland Holistic Health Expo, which was held every January for six years by massage therapist Drew Moss.

After Moss moved to Texas, LaCroix took over the reins in collaboration with Evolve Yoga & Wellness's Erin Kuehl to expand the scope of the event.

"Yoga is the perfect addition to the holistic fair," Kuehl said. "It gives you the tools to reclaim or maintain your health and wellness, whether physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"When people think of health, they only think about physical health," LaCroix said. "How you feel emotionally can be just as important."

Kuehl said the 80,000 square feet available at the Siouxland Expo Center will be ideal when it comes to social distancing.

LaCroix said the setting is ideal for the nearly 40 vendors expected to participate.