SIOUX CITY -- People looking to upgrade their home -- or rework something outside it, or add some new furniture to it, or build a completely new one -- can probably find what they're looking for at the Sioux City Convention Center this weekend.
That's the site of the 62nd annual Siouxland Home Show, where more than 170 exhibitors have set up shop across nearly 250 booths for four days, offering products from gutters and fencing to home alarms and grandfather clocks, said Teri Schelm, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland. The show is full despite construction adjacent to the convention center, Schelm said.
With the center's former surface parking lot taken over by construction for a future Courtyard by Marriott hotel, home show visitors are encouraged to use the Discovery parking ramp. Parking will be free in the ramp on 5th Street between Jackson and Jones streets, Courtesy of the Home Builders Association.
"We've done our very best to coordinate and talk to our exhibitors to make sure that they schedule an 'in' (to unload their materials)," she said. "People will just need to park in the ... ramp and then come through the skywalk. That will make it easiest. They'll have the opportunity to stay out of the cold."
Inside, attendees will see vendors showcasing the "newest, latest trends" across various industries, Schelm said. Many exhibitors have scoured commercial shows to find the most modern styles, bringing in products that Schelm said she hadn't previously seen herself. Visitors will also have the chance to enter hourly raffles for products donated by exhibitors and the grand prize, a large shed built by carpentry students in Sioux City schools.
For vendors, the prominent advertising that comes from appearing at the show annually can be just as important as any on-site deals. That's the case for Mart Brothers Construction of Vermillion, which is airing its home building, roofing and gutter services for the third straight year.
“Being here for four days, the amount for the booth, the time away from work, it definitely costs," said Nick Mart, who operates the business with his two brothers. "(But) you get a couple of good jobs out of it, you make up that money pretty quick.”
The show also offers plenty of opportunities for exhibitors to interact with existing customers, potential ones and casual attendees. That, some say, has plenty of value too.
“To work where we work, you have to be a people person, and this is a place to be able to talk to a lot of people," said Naomi Anderson, who toned down Central Kitchen and Bath's usual splashy display this year. "You can live vicariously through your clients.”
That means thousands of potential conversations: Construction and cold weather aside, Schelm said she expects a turnout of similar to the nearly 7,000 people who attended a year ago.
"With our industry being home builders, we try to make this construction thing not be a burden. This is what we do," she added. "we've done everything to plan the show as normal. The vendors have not indicated we should downsize, so we look for the people to come."