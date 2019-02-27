If you go

What: 2019 Siouxland Home Show

Where: Sioux City Convention Center

When: noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

How much: $6 admission for adults; kids under 12 free. Parking free in the Discovery ramp on Jackson Street, with skywalk access to the convention center.

On the web: For a full list of vendors and map of the booth layout, visit: www.siouxlandhba.com/home-show