SIOUX CITY -- Last week, on a cold, blustery Thursday evening, Chris Persinger stood in the Wilbur Aalfs Library parking lot wearing a light blue cone-style surgical mask over his nose and mouth.

The 48-year-old South Sioux City native, who recently became homeless after the woman he was staying with kicked him out, said a nurse gave him the highly sought-after mask to protect him from the novel coronavirus.

"I've got asthma and diabetes, so I'm at high risk," Persinger said, as volunteers ladled tomato and chicken noodle soup into Styrofoam cups at a folding table a few feet away.

On March 25, the Warming Shelter shuttered its doors a month early over concerns that the virus could spread quickly in the emergency shelter's tight quarters. Since then, a group of citizens concerned about the well-being of vulnerable men and women like Persinger have been gathering nightly in the library's parking lot to distribute food, bottled water, coats, gloves, blankets and rolls of toilet paper.

With the help of a federal grant, the City of Sioux City placed more than two dozen of the Warming Shelter's residents in three downtown hotels, but Joe Twidwell, the shelter's board president, said between 50 and 60 residents remain on the streets. Twidwell and Dennis Brockhaus, a deacon for Knights of Columbus Council 5660, are spearheading the nightly effort to assist the homeless.

"We're trying to do our best to help those folks, because they have nothing," said Twidwell, who said life-sustaining supplies will be distributed in the parking lot through the end of the month. "We have socks, hand warmers, tarps, sleeping bags -- things that will hopefully make it possible for them to be able to survive the hardy weather."

Through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant, Sioux City Neighborhood Services Manager Jill Wanderscheid said her office relocated 30 of the shelter's residents to the Ramada, Holiday Inn and Sioux City Hotel.

"Some have self-resolved, meaning they've left the hotel on their own and maybe they went to family. Now, we have about 25 that are left in the hotels," said Wanderscheid, who said the grant funded hotel rooms through April 15. "We have two staff that are working on getting them permanent housing solutions, so helping them find an apartment and get housed that way or getting into a treatment program if that's what they need to do."

After the shelter closed for the season, 41-year-old Thomas Earl Hallowell, a member of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska, took refuge under a downtown bridge. On this chilly Thursday evening, a volunteer reached into the bed of a white pickup truck and pulled out a yellow jacket for a shivering Hallowell and two pairs of black winter gloves -- one for Hallowell and one for his wife, Dawn Starr.

Hallowell said he isn't really concerned about contracting COVID-19, but he said the repercussions of the pandemic have made being homeless even more difficult. Many of the city's homeless used to head to Wilbur Aalfs Library for warmth and internet access, but the library has temporarily closed, along with other city-run facilities. Siouxland Community Health Center's lobby was another place where the homeless could stop to use restroom facilities. But, now, entry has been restricted to patients who have appointments; and COVID-19 symptom screening is in full force at the door. Last month, the Siouxland Soup Kitchen was even forced to suspend its dine-in meal program.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent hand-washing with soap and water is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19, but today, finding running water is a challenge, according to Hallowell.

"Everything's all shutdown because of this disease," Hallowell said. "The only time we can use water is if we go to the bus depot or the skywalk."

During the off-season, Twidwell said the Warming Shelter opens its doors on Sundays so that the homeless can shower and do laundry. Recently, he said the building's hot water system failed. Even after the water heater is fixed, Twidwell is unsure whether the shelter's board will agree to allow showering in the building, due to the potential for spread of the virus. A mobile shower unit that the health center debuted in 2018 for the homeless and those living in substandard housing could be another option. Unfortunately, Twidwell said the unit is undergoing maintenance. He doesn't know when it will be operational again.

"It's sort of a perfect storm right now," he said.

Darlynn McMullen, Neighborhood Services project coordinator, said she knows of homeless individuals who ride the city bus to Walmart to wash up. She said some people who were formerly homeless and now have apartments are lending their showers to unsheltered friends.

"It's like a big community. The homeless population are really good, for the most part, about trying to watch out for one another," she said. "Most of them that I work with are willing to give back because someone's helped them. The majority of them have really good hearts and they want to see others succeed as well."

McMullen said she's very concerned about homeless residents contracting COVID-19 and becoming ill on the streets. Wanderscheid referred questions about quarantining people who are experiencing homelessness to Siouxland District Health Department. A District Health official did not respond to email inquiries by press time.

"How do you send someone away who's ill and they don't have a place to take care of themselves and quarantine?" McMullen asked. "We haven't had to deal with that yet. I don't know exactly what we would do."

Jason Strom, a 49-year-old Sioux City native, is trying to survive his first winter without a home. He struggled to hold back tears as he talked about not having been able to shower for two weeks after the Warming Shelter closed. Strom isn't concerned about contracting COVID-19, but finding a job.

"I'm out there diligently seeking employment," Strom said, as he pulled a paper job application from his coat pocket. "The doors are closed and nobody's letting you in."

