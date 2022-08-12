 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Siouxland Humane Society recovers 13 neglected rabbits from Sergeant Bluff home

  • 0
Rabbits at Humane Society

Three of the rabbits recovered Wednesday from a home in Sergeant Bluff are shown at the Siouxland Humane Society. The Humane Society received 13 neglected rabbits and many of them are available for adoption.

 Provided by Siouxland Humane Society

SIOUX CITY — The discovery of a house full of neglected rabbits has led the Siouxland Humane Society's rabbit population to multiply faster than, well, you know what.

The Humane Society received 13 rabbits at its shelter at 1015 Tri-View Ave. Wednesday after Sergeant Bluff police recovered them from a house in Sergeant Bluff.

The rabbits of various ages had been abandoned and were living in "deplorable conditions," running loose inside the house with no food or water for several days, said Kelly Erie, the Humane Society's public relations and volunteer manager. Officers were expected to return to the home and round up more rabbits they were unable to catch Wednesday.

Two of the rabbits are undergoing veterinary care, and four others have been placed in foster care because they were in poor condition. The rest are available for adoption and have pushed the Humane Society past its capacity to house smaller animals that aren't dogs or cats.

People are also reading…

The Humane Society already was housing a rabbit, four ferrets and eight guinea pigs.

"The shelter is way past full capacity, overfull with these rabbits and lots of other small critters," Erie said in a news release. "There are no empty kennels and we had to go out and purchase additional rabbit cages."

Erie said charges are pending against the rabbits' owners.

The Sergeant Bluff Police Department continues to investigate the case.

+1 
Siouxland Humane Society logo
Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gorillas have been developing ways to verbally communicate with humans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News