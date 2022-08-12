Siouxland Humane Society recovers 13 neglected rabbits from Sergeant Bluff home

SIOUX CITY — The discovery of a house full of neglected rabbits has led the Siouxland Humane Society's rabbit population to multiply faster than, well, you know what.

The Humane Society received 13 rabbits at its shelter at 1015 Tri-View Ave. Wednesday after Sergeant Bluff police recovered them from a house in Sergeant Bluff.

The rabbits of various ages had been abandoned and were living in "deplorable conditions," running loose inside the house with no food or water for several days, said Kelly Erie, the Humane Society's public relations and volunteer manager. Officers were expected to return to the home and round up more rabbits they were unable to catch Wednesday.

Two of the rabbits are undergoing veterinary care, and four others have been placed in foster care because they were in poor condition. The rest are available for adoption and have pushed the Humane Society past its capacity to house smaller animals that aren't dogs or cats.

The Humane Society already was housing a rabbit, four ferrets and eight guinea pigs.

"The shelter is way past full capacity, overfull with these rabbits and lots of other small critters," Erie said in a news release. "There are no empty kennels and we had to go out and purchase additional rabbit cages."

Erie said charges are pending against the rabbits' owners.

The Sergeant Bluff Police Department continues to investigate the case.