SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding a "Wizard of Paws" virtual auction, beginning Thursday and running until June 19.

With the mission of improving the lives of four-legged companions, the virtual will raise funds to support animal welfare in the community while allowing participants to do so from the comfort of their homes.

Bidding will start at 1 p.m. Thursday, continuing all the way through to 1 p.m. June 19.

Bidders will have the chance to compete for exclusive items, including extraordinary pet-themed baskets, unique collectibles, luxurious pet accessories, dream vacation packages and much mire. Each winning bid will contribute to the Humane Society's ongoing efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and provide essential care to animals in needs.

To participate, visit one.bidpal.net/wizardofpawsauction23/browse/all during the bidding period.

"The Wizard of Paws Virtual Auction is an incredible opportunity for animal lovers to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of animals," said Development Director Maddy Nettleton. "We aim to raise funds that will allow us to continue our vital work of promoting animal welfare and supporting care dedicated to their well-being."