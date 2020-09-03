Siouxland Humane Society's Pets on Parade is Sept. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding its 18th annual Pets on Parade timed 5K run and one-mile fun color walk on Sept. 19 at Riverside Park's Shelter 1.

In the event of bad weather, the run/walk will be held at MakerSpace, 1401 Tri View Ave.

Registration for the run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. for the walk, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

Music, a silent auction, vendor tables and pet contests will also be held. Items available in the silent auction include pet-related baskets and items; car care, hotel and restaurant packages; handmade items; themed baskets and more. Silent auction items will be posted on the Humane Society's Facebook page.

Participants are encouraged to pick up a pledge packet at the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Avenue, or their local veterinarian's office. Participants can also call the Humane Society to have one mailed to them. Individuals can participate by themselves or in a group, with or without a pet. Individual participants need to raise a minimum of $30.00 and teams $300 or more to qualify. They will be awarded prizes based on how many donations they receive. The grand prize in the 18 and under and over 18 categories is a $100 gift card.