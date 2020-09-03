 Skip to main content
Siouxland Humane Society's Pets on Parade is Sept. 19
Pets on Parade 2017

Runners set off from the starting line of a 5k fun run for the Siouxland Humane Society's Pets on Parade fundraiser at Riverside Park in this 2017 file photo.

 Alex Boisjolie, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding its 18th annual Pets on Parade timed 5K run and one-mile fun color walk on Sept. 19 at Riverside Park's Shelter 1.

In the event of bad weather, the run/walk will be held at MakerSpace, 1401 Tri View Ave.

Registration for the run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 9:15 a.m. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. for the walk, which starts at 10:30 a.m.

Music, a silent auction, vendor tables and pet contests will also be held. Items available in the silent auction include pet-related baskets and items; car care, hotel and restaurant packages; handmade items; themed baskets and more. Silent auction items will be posted on the Humane Society's Facebook page. 

Participants are encouraged to pick up a pledge packet at the Siouxland Humane Society, 1015 Tri-View Avenue, or their local veterinarian's office. Participants can also call the Humane Society to have one mailed to them. Individuals can participate by themselves or in a group, with or without a pet. Individual participants need to raise a minimum of $30.00 and teams $300 or more to qualify. They will be awarded prizes based on how many donations they receive. The grand prize in the 18 and under and over 18 categories is a $100 gift card. 

The event will be set up to ensure social distancing is in place. Masks are encouraged and several hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the area in use. Pets must be friendly, leashed and current on vaccinations.

Sign up for the 2020 Pets on Parade at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/SiouxCity/2020PetsonParade, at the shelter or the day of the event. For more information, call the Siouxland Humane Society at 252-2614, ext. 16.

