MOVILLE, Iowa — At approximately 3:27 p.m. Sally Johnson, a bank official under investigation for loan fraud, was found unresponsive in Moville's Arlington cemetery.

The woman had also recently broken up with her longtime boyfriend, began a part-time business as a baker and joined a local garden club, even though her own yard was full of weeds.

It was up to an intrepid team of kid investigators, grades 5 - 8, to uncover the mystery of what happened to Sally Johnson.

Wait, is this "CSI: Moville?"

Well, in a way it is.

Crime Investigation Workshop Woodbury County Sheriffs Department detective Donovan Masters, right and deputy Sage Lewis, second from left, talks with students at a mock cr…

A dozen students participated in a one-day Crime Investigation Workshop on Thursday. The class, presented by Woodbury County's Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach, was held in and around the Moville Area Community Center.

"The students were taught how collect evidence from a crime scene, analyze fingerprints and, most importantly, brainstorm and collaborate as part of a team," ISU Extension and Outreach Grant Coordinator and Nutrition Educator Jamie Axlund explained.

The kids were even sworn in as detectives for the day by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sage Lewis.

Lewis and Deputy Donavan Masters instructed the students on the way investigators cordon off a crime scene while identifying and photographing evidence.

Crime Investigation Workshop Sophie Lane of Sioux City photographs tracks in the dirt at a mock crime scene as Woodbury County Sheriffs Detective Donavan Masters looks on …

It seemed like Sally Johnson's killer had been a bit careless -- a wine glass, seeds and baking ingredients were all discovered and tagged as evidence at the cemetery.

The Crime Investigation Workshop was just one of many classes that ISU Extension and Outreach was offering this summer.

"We're also offering babysitting certification classes, a budget fashion challenge as well as workshops in which students can make anything from pies and candy," Axlund said.

Perhaps the most unusual course of the summer was a hands-on class where kids learned how to make ornaments, make holiday décor and participated in a tree decorating competition.

Crime Investigation Workshop Josue Gutierrez, left, and Gio Arteaga, both from Sioux City, set up crime scene tape with the assistance of Woodbury County Sheriffs Deputy S…

Crime Investigation Workshop Students move through a mock crime scene as part of an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth workshop on crime investigation. The…

Yes, you read that right. ISU Extension and Outreach will be hosting a Christmas in July class from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 25 at 1221 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Mostly, the classes were designed to give students an opportunity to try new things when school was out of session.

Indeed, Josue Gutierrez, one of the Crime Investigation Workshop students, said he's considering a career as a detective when he grows up.

"This looks like it would be a really interesting career to have," the Sioux City resident said. "There's so much to learn."