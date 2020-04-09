Siouxland law enforcement agencies warn of COVID-19-related scams

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Sioux City Police Department are warning the public about scams related to COVID-19.
The law enforcement agencies said in a news release Thursday that there have been reports of scammers posing as members of the Department of Public Health to gain access to a person's home and "inspect" it for COVID-19. Once inside, the scammers steal from the homeowner. Scammers have also tried to obtain personal information from people, under the same guise, over the phone or internet.
Another scam involves contractors contacting people and offering to sanitize the outside of their homes. This cleaning is unnecessary and an attempt to rip off the homeowner.
With the promise of stimulus money being sent to people who need it, scammers will also be taking the opportunity to try to get personal information by posing as the Federal Reserve, IRS or another federal agency. They may ask for your personal information and checking account number in order to deposit your check. Do not give out this information. These agencies do not contact you by phone or email, nor would they ask for your personal information.
Here are some tips to protect yourself from these and other scams:
- Do not accept calls from numbers you do not recognize.
- Do not respond to unsolicited messages and emails from people and organizations purporting to be from the government or service providers. Instead, contact the agency directly using a verified phone number or website.
- Do not give out your personal information and financial information to unsolicited callers and emails.
- If you do fall victim to one of these scams, report it immediately to law enforcement and your financial institution.
- Frequently check on elderly or isolated family members. Scammers prey on members of our family that are isolated and susceptible to manipulation.
According to the statement, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Sioux City Police Department will do everything they can to prosecute and hold scammers accountable. If you have any questions about suspicious activity that could be a scam or need to report a scam, call 712-279-6440 or email SiouxCityPolice@sioux-city.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.