Siouxland law enforcement agencies warn of COVID-19-related scams

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and the Sioux City Police Department are warning the public about scams related to COVID-19.

The law enforcement agencies said in a news release Thursday that there have been reports of scammers posing as members of the Department of Public Health to gain access to a person's home and "inspect" it for COVID-19. Once inside, the scammers steal from the homeowner. Scammers have also tried to obtain personal information from people, under the same guise, over the phone or internet.

Another scam involves contractors contacting people and offering to sanitize the outside of their homes. This cleaning is unnecessary and an attempt to rip off the homeowner.

With the promise of stimulus money being sent to people who need it, scammers will also be taking the opportunity to try to get personal information by posing as the Federal Reserve, IRS or another federal agency. They may ask for your personal information and checking account number in order to deposit your check. Do not give out this information. These agencies do not contact you by phone or email, nor would they ask for your personal information.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from these and other scams: