Siouxland lawmakers criticize Biden over student debt cancellation

Republican lawmakers from Siouxland took issue with President Biden's long-awaited plan to erase up to $10,000 in student loans for millions of Americans.

“At a time of skyrocketing inflation, declining wages, and a national recession, Washington has again turned its back on hardworking Americans in Iowa and across this country,” Reynolds said in a statement issued by her re-election campaign. “President Biden isn’t canceling student debt, he’s shifting the costs to the taxpayer and to those who worked to pay off their loans in full. Enough is enough. Vote to stop the insanity in November.” -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

"Ppl making up to $125,000 or a couple making up to $250,000 are getting student loans paid for by everyone else who didn’t go to college or paid their own loans. Will fuel further inflation hurting those who can least afford it UNFAIR."-- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, via Twitter

"Why should Iowans who chose to go straight into the workforce or pay for their own education foot the bill for master’s degrees for the wealthy? It is unfair and will fan the flames of inflation and add to our growing federal debt." - - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

"This massive redistribution of wealth to the wealthiest and most educated Americans is a disservice to Iowa taxpayers who have responsibly paid off their own loans. Just like the rest of Biden’s agenda, this decision will make inflation even worse. #IA04." Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, via Twitter

"President Biden’s message to taxpayers who never attended college or either worked their way through school or their family pinched pennies and planned for higher education: “Too bad for you.” Reminder that it’s these taxpayers who are now on the hook for this debt transfer." -- Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., via Twitter

"This is not right. Working-class families who followed the rules and paid off their student loans, as well as the vast number of Americans who did not go to college, must now cover the cost of others who accumulated this debt." Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska

"President Biden’s plan to cancel student debt places the ultimate burden of cost on those who can afford it least. This proposal will cost hundreds of billions of dollars and benefit the top 60 percent of wage earners." Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska