Siouxland leaders urge residents to wear masks, socially distance

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the state Wednesday, more local leaders have taken to social media to urge residents to comply with mitigation efforts and have patience with government workers dealing with the illness.

The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday said that county offices are experiencing staff shortages because of COVID-19 and that offices operating with minimal staffing may be closed during lunch or other times. The board urged its residents to utilize drop boxes, mail or online services to conduct their business with the county.

"It is strongly recommended that all visitors to any county facility wear a mask. If you are ill or have tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home. Buena Vista County’s offices and employees want to safely serve the public. We are doing the best that we can to keep all county offices open and services available during this difficult time," the board said in a letter posted on the county sheriff's and Emergency Management Agency's Facebook pages.

