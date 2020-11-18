Siouxland leaders urge residents to wear masks, socially distance

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the state Wednesday, more local leaders have taken to social media to urge residents to comply with mitigation efforts and have patience with government workers dealing with the illness.
The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday said that county offices are experiencing staff shortages because of COVID-19 and that offices operating with minimal staffing may be closed during lunch or other times. The board urged its residents to utilize drop boxes, mail or online services to conduct their business with the county.
"It is strongly recommended that all visitors to any county facility wear a mask. If you are ill or have tested positive for COVID-19, please stay home. Buena Vista County’s offices and employees want to safely serve the public. We are doing the best that we can to keep all county offices open and services available during this difficult time," the board said in a letter posted on the county sheriff's and Emergency Management Agency's Facebook pages.
Last week, Union County in Southeast South Dakota, issued a similar letter, telling residents there that several courthouse employees were quarantining at home and services would be slowed by offices that are understaffed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday issued new pandemic mitigation efforts, including requiring Iowans to wear a mask when indoors and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer as well as limiting the number of people at certain indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Sioux County Emergency Management Director Nate Huizenga issued an open letter to county residents Monday, urging residents there to follow mitigation suggestions. His letter echoed a request to citizens last week from CEOs of the county's four health care systems to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Northwest Iowa hospitals saw a slight drop in COVID patients Wednesday. The Siouxland District Health Department reported that a total of 87 patients at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's in Sioux City were hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 94 Tuesday. Of the patients in Sioux City's hospitals, 59 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers, a grouping that includes several Northwest Iowa counties, dropped to 224, down two from Tuesday. At 6 p.m., 43 patients with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in RMCC 3 in the previous 24 hours, compared with 30 during the previous 24-hour period.
