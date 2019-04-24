SIOUX CITY -- Don't ask Fran McGarry if she knows of any "Avengers: Endgame" spoilers.
More importantly, she doesn't want you to unveil any juicy plot twists to her either.
"For weeks, I've been limiting my time, online, in fear of accidentally picking up on a spoiler," said McGarry, who co-owns Acme Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St., with her husband, Kevin. "When Kevin and I see the movie on Thursday night, we want to be surprised."
Chances are good that the McGarrys will have plenty of company at the movies.
"Avengers: Endgame," which ties together the entire 22-film arc of the Marvel "Cinematic Universe," begun with 2008's "Iron Man," opens Thursday night. The eagerly-awaited sequel to 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," smashed industry ticket sales long before its first showing.
Experts expect the film, based on Marvel Comics' characters, may hit a record $300 million its opening weekend, given the unusual number of estimated online pre-sales showings.
Droves of Marvel fans in Siouxland pre-ordered tickets after they went on sale on April 2.
"Sure enough, people were buying tickets as soon as they could," Promenade Cinema 14 general manager Scott Rhoads said.
"That's when we got our tickets for the movie," Fran McGarry said. "We got our tickets the morning of April 2."
In fact, getting advance tickets is a pretty good idea.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the multiple theaters showing "Avengers," Thursday night, at AMC Southern Hills Mall 12 were listed as "almost full," according to its website.
That's similar to Promenade Cinema, where Rhoads said tickets were still available for the film, which will be shown on 9 of the downtown theater's 14 screens.
"But they're going quickly," he added.
AMC Theatres said Avengers: Endgame has already shattered "nearly every conceivable pre-sales record" for the national chain, including the most advance tickets for any title in its 99-year history.
In some larger markets, AMC will show the film around the clock on opening weekend. The Southern Hills theatre will offer 11 showtimes -- digital and RealD 3D-- Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. By Friday, the number of showings increases to 12.
The Promenade, owned by Omaha-based Main Street Theatres, will offer six different times to see the film on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 10:45 p.m., and increase the number of showtimes to 13 on Friday.
Rhoads said he knows of some Promenade patrons who've scooped up advance tickets for multiple showings of "Avengers: Endgame," on Thursday.
"People want the guarantee of pre-ordering tickets for the same seat in the same theater in order to see 'Endgame,' on its first night," he said. "They want to see the movie but they also want to have the experience."
Wait, who would shell out good money to see a movie featuring live-action version of such comic book characters?
The correct answer, according to McGarry, is everybody.
"Marvel movies are hot," she said. "The casting is always excellent and the films are, on average, very well-done."
Hiring A-List actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) certainly adds star power.
McGarry maintained movies based upon Marvel Comics are masterful in their marketing.
"From the first 'Iron Man' movie to 'Endgame,' there is a shared continuity," she said. "They can be enjoyed on their own. But there is a thread that may hold clues to future development."
"Stick around for the very end of the closing credits," McGarry said. "That's where you might get a few clues."
"Avengers: Infinity War" ended with a huge cliff hanger. After scouring the galaxy to secure the 5 "infinity stones," Thanos, an imposing villain portrayed by Josh Brolin, snapped his fingers and instantly vaporized half of humanity, including Spider-Man and Black Panther.
In 'Avengers: Endgame,' the surviving super heroes are left to deal with those losses and search for a way to somehow undo the damage.
In case you were wondering, "Avengers: Infinity War" went on to gross $2.048 billion, worldwide. That made it the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, as well as the highest grossing movie of 2018 as well as the highest-grossing superhero movie. The film remains the highest opening weekend in U.S. history at $257.6 million.
Clocking in at 3 hours and 2 minutes, 'Avengers: Endgame' may be too big of an investment in time for some casual movie fans. The filmmakers warn there are no good spots for a restroom break during the action-packed movie.
Regardless, Marvel fans like the McGarrys are looking forward to all 182 minutes.
"How often can you experience the same movie at the same time as someone from another part of the world?" Fran McGarry said. "The only comparison I can make is to 'Star Wars' movies. While 'Star Wars' created it own universe in movies, Marvel was able to create something cinematic with established characters."