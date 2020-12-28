Siouxland may see up to 7 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be under a winter weather advisory that may produce up to 7 inches of snow throughout the day on Tuesday.

Including communities in Northeast Nebraska, Southeast South Dakota and Northwest Iowa, the winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday.

"Snow, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, will enter Siouxland early Tuesday morning," said Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "It should continue throughout the remainder of the day."

Southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph as about 3 to 7 inches of new snow blanket the area. The high will top off at 28.

Weisser said snow in Siouxland will end late Tuesday afternoon.

"There might be additional snow and drizzle after that," he said. "But the main snow episode will be over."

Tuesday overnight will bring mostly cloudy skies and a low of 19.

The sun will return on Wednesday but things will remain frigid. The daytime high for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-20s.

"The nice thing is that New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will likely be precipitation-free," Weisser said. "We'll end 2020 and start 2021 on a cold but dry note."

