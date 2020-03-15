Siouxland movie theaters taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Bill Barstow, the owner of the Omaha-based Main Street Theatres chain, said he is continuing to monitor news regarding coronavirus on both a short-term and long-term basis.
In a Facebook post, the owner of Sioux City's Promenade Cinema 14 Theatre and four other theaters, said several new and enhanced policies and procedures will follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO).
Specifically, Barstow said employees were sanitizing high-traffic surfaces like handrails and door handles with greater frequencies. Managers were also building in extra time between movies to allow workers to wipe down armrests and seats in auditoriums.
In addition, all Main Street employees will not be allowed to work if they exhibit any signs of illnesses.
"We don't have very many career people on our staff and this may be the first job for many of the employees," Barstow said in a phone interview. "We have to look out for their welfare as well as that of our guests."
Main Street is also considering changing the configurations in some of its auditoriums, giving guests more space between seats.
Other theaters like AMC Entertainment, owner of the AMC Southern Hills 12, are also making changes in light of health concerns.
Still, Barstow said this is new territory for both his theater chain as well as all movie theaters in general.
"I can guarantee movie-goers will now be able to see 'Bloodshot,' 'Onward, and 'I Still Believe' at our theaters," he said. "A few months from now, things might become less certain."
That is because big Hollywood blockbusters like "Fast and Furious 9," "A Quiet Place Part II" and "No Place to Die," the newest James Bond flick, are moving back their release dates over coronavirus concerns.
After all, why risk releasing a multimillion-dollar movie when audiences may not able to see it in theaters?
"Before coronavirus, I never thought they'd cancel March Madness," Barstow said. "Now, I realize anything can happen."