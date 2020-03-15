Siouxland movie theaters taking steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- Bill Barstow, the owner of the Omaha-based Main Street Theatres chain, said he is continuing to monitor news regarding coronavirus on both a short-term and long-term basis.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Sioux City's Promenade Cinema 14 Theatre and four other theaters, said several new and enhanced policies and procedures will follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO).

Specifically, Barstow said employees were sanitizing high-traffic surfaces like handrails and door handles with greater frequencies. Managers were also building in extra time between movies to allow workers to wipe down armrests and seats in auditoriums.

In addition, all Main Street employees will not be allowed to work if they exhibit any signs of illnesses.

"We don't have very many career people on our staff and this may be the first job for many of the employees," Barstow said in a phone interview. "We have to look out for their welfare as well as that of our guests."