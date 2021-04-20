Siouxland NAACP president reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict

SIOUX CITY -- Ike Rayford hopes that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty Tuesday on all charges in the death of George Floyd will strike a learning moment, following nearly 11 months of racial unrest in the country.

"Justice has been done and nobody is above the law," Rayford, president of the Siouxland NAACP chapter, said, moments after the jury delivered its verdict. "One of the prosecutors asked jurors to use their common sense and that's what they did."

Chauvin, 45, was found found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of Floyd, who died after Chauvin pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd gasped that he couldn’t breathe and onlookers yelled at Chauvin to get off of him.

Rayford was quick to add there is still work to be done in the country to improve racial relations.

"I think there is an epidemic going on when it comes to law enforcement and young Black men," he said. "Today's verdict will say that all lives really do matter."

