Siouxland native and Toronto Raptors NBA head coach Nick Nurse is MVP of Sioux City Bishop's Dinner

The first in-person Sioux City Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools since 2019 tipped off the Saturday evening festivities at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront with an appearance from a Carroll, Iowa native and professional play-caller.

Nick Nurse, head coach of the NBA's Toronto Raptors, was the keynote speaker for the event which helps raise money to help to cover tuition costs for Catholic school kids in Northwest Iowa.

Even though he's coached in another country for several years now, Nurse has kept multiple Siouxland natives in and around the Raptors organization including grads from Sioux City North and Buena Vista University.

"I can't get enough Iowa people on my staff," Nurse joked.

Nurse himself graduated from Kuemper Catholic High, in Carroll, Iowa in 1985 while leading his school's basketball team to a state championship win that same year. He played college ball for the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where he averaged 7.2 points per game as a guard and wound up with the single-season school record for 3-point field goal percentage (per Sports Reference).

Following the college stint: Nurse became known as the youngest college basketball coach in the country when, at age 23, he took a job as the head coach of the Grand View College Vikings in Des Moines. Nurse would later go on to coach with the University of South Dakota Coyotes in Vermillion (as an assistant) and in Europe where he racked up nine championships over the course of 11 years.

In 2011, Nurse led the NBA G-League's Iowa Energy (now the Iowa Wolves of Des Moines) to a championship. In 2013, he joined the Toronto Raptors coaching staff as an assistant before being named the head coach of the National Basketball Association's lone Canadian team for the 2018-2019 season. Nurse's Raptors, led by two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, won it all in his first year.

2020 saw Nurse named the NBA Coach of the Year after guiding his team back to the playoffs and getting as far as the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NBA Bubble.

The Sioux City Bishop’s Dinner for Catholic Schools was the 26th annual event and is billed as the single largest fundraiser benefiting the 16 Catholic school systems and their more than 5,800 students throughout Northwest Iowa.

In addition to ticket sales, funds are raised for the schools through sponsorships.

Nurse was initially set to speak at the 2020 event.

As the head coach of a prominent professional sports team, Nurse said he feels like he has a platform to pay his good fortune forward which he does through a foundation.

"Just trying to give back to the community, that's it," Nurse said.

Before he concluded his remarks at the social hour, Nurse presented a Colorado Avalanche hockey jersey to Bishop R. Walker Nickless who oversees the Diocese of Sioux City. The jersey was for #35 Darcy Kuemper, the team's goaltender who is related to Kuemper Catholic's namesake Joseph Kuemper.

Nickless, who grew up in Denver, submitted his resignation letter to Pope Francis in May 2022 which is a mandatory action in the Catholic Church once a bishop reaches age 75. Pope Francis will not likely accept the resignation until a successor bishop can be found for the Diocese.