SIOUX CITY — Siouxland News confirmed Tuesday morning that, starting Monday, May 15, it will fill its former local news time slots with content from its regional and national program "The National Desk."

The announcement was made in a post to the Siouxland News website and said that the move was being made to "ensure our long-term success."

"TND offers an alternative choice for news, and provides an opportunity for local news cut-ins, has grown exponentially over the last year, reaching nearly 3 million viewers per week, across all dayparts," the statement said.

According to a source close to the station, KMEG, employees were alerted on Wednesday that a mandatory meeting would take place the following day. Employees were speculating whether the station would drop a show such as a morning show or Sunday show.

“Everyone just knew something big would be happening,” the individual said.

Corporate bosses attended the meeting, letting the staff know the whole news department would be let go.

“Everyone was completely shocked, tears were involved with a lot of people,” the source said.

Twelve people are being impacted by the closure. The source said the staff was given no direct reason why the newsroom was closing, just that it was business related and that the newsroom would be replaced by the national desk.

All staff members will receive a severance, the source said. Until May 12, staff will continue to work during the week.

In the past week, news has trickled out that, in addition to the overhauling of the CBS and Fox broadcasts in Sioux City, Sinclair is ceasing local newsgathering in Toledo, Ohio, Medford, Ore., Omaha and Gainesville, Fla., according to the Wrap and TVNewsCheck. Over the past month, the company's stock has been up 14.5%.

KMEG was the third television station in Sioux City, following the earlier-established KTIV and KCAU.

It went on the air, on Channel 14, in the summer of 1967 carrying CBS programming including NFL football games, The Smothers Brothers Show, Gunsmoke, The Red Skelton Show, As the World Turns, The Jackie Gleason Show and Lucille Ball's The Lucy Show.

At its inception the station had a local newsroom, but that was dropped some years later. KMEG struggled in its early years -- it was reportedly "understaffed and underequipped," according to a 1975 retrospective.

The station broadcast initially from a studio at Seventh Street and Floyd Boulevard and was owned by Medallion Broadcasters, Inc., a consortium made up primarily of Sioux City people. Robert B. Donovan, a noted local TV executive by that time, was tapped to be KMEG's president and general manager, and is well known for his work with the station in that era.

The possibility of resuming a local news broadcast emerged in the 1990s. In August 1998, Norm Waitt Jr.'s Waitt Broadcasting Co. acquired the station. KSCJ News Director and Greater Sioux City Press Club President Woody Gottburg was hired in 1999 to help rebuild the KMEG newsroom. In 2000, KMEG moved its studios to Dakota Dunes.

Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2013 struck a deal to purchase KMEG from Titan Television Broadcast Group, as part of a package deal with several other stations for $115.25 million.

Gottburg said it is sad to see a local newsroom close, especially one he helped build 20-plus years ago.

“I hate to see local news take a backseat,” he said. “It’s just a shame that our Fox and CBS affiliate TV station in the town won’t have local news.”

The idea was to create a newsroom that would compete with every other station in the region. Gottburg said they were given all kinds of resources to build the newsroom and by the time they created it, it was a state of the art facility and fully staffed.

While the current building in Dakota Dunes was being built, the staff operated the newsroom in the basement of their Seventh Street and Floyd Boulevard location. He said there were more newsroom employees at that time than there have been in the last couple of years.