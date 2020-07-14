Siouxland nonprofits find creative ways to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

"We've been really proud to keep it open. We've been really serving workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic through that childcare facility," Heying said. "We've been serving the kids of parents who are working at Siouxland Community Health Center and actually doing the COVID testing, those who are doing food service and mental health services."

Heying said the Crittenton Center has received some generous donations from the community and that staff continue to solicit donations amid the pandemic.

"During times like this, I think that's really when Siouxland shows its true colors. I really think that's when the generosity and camaraderie between everyone in this area really shows," she said. "If somebody is passionate about a local nonprofit or a cause, I would just really encourage them to contact that nonprofit and find out what they can do."

After Camp High Hopes quit asking for donations for a period of time amid the pandemic, Executive Director Chris Liberto said longtime supporters began reaching out. The local camp serves children, teens and adults with disabilities, special needs and chronic illnesses.