Siouxland nurses are being honored at 'Nurses, the Heart of Health Care' event

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal will celebrate nurses with a special event Wednesday.

"Nurses, the Heart of Health Care" kicks off with a social hour at 4:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St. The program, which Journal editor Bruce Miller will emcee, begins at 5 p.m. Wendy Lindley, chief nurse executive with UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, will serve as the keynote speaker.

"This year, we've noted how determined readers are to see the 'Nurses, the Heart of Health Care' program continue," Miller said. "We received dozens of entries and countless letters of support."

Five nurses, who were chosen from more than 40 nominees, will be honored for going above and beyond in delivering compassionate care. They will be presented and encouraged to tell their stories, during the program. 

Nurse Brianna Creter

Creter
Nurse Fabiola Perez

Perez 
Nurse Deb Pierce

Pierce 
Nurse Cherie Varenhorst

Varenhorst 
Nurse Cassandra Veltkamp

Veltkamp 

The recipients are: Brianna Creter, of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center; Fabiola Perez, of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center; Debra Pierce, of June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Cherie Varenhorst, of Floyd Valley Healthcare; and Cassandra Veltkamp, of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's.

A panel of judges selected the winners, except the readers' choice, who was selected by the public. The judges were: Lindley, Dolly A. Butz, Sioux City Journal reporter; Candace Chihak, Briar Cliff University chair and associate professor of nursing; Mary Dermit, Sioux City Career Academy health sciences teacher; and Tracy Larson, vice president patient care MercyOne.

The tribute is presented by UnityPoint Health Sioux City and is sponsored by Briar Cliff University, Siouxland Community Health Center, Morningside University, Dunes Surgical Hospital, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, MercyOne and The Journal. 

