Siouxland OBGYN to provide prenatal care at health center

SIOUX CITY -- Beginning Jan. 30, physicians from Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C. will provide obstetrical care at Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) for women in the health center's prenatal program.

According to a statement from SCHC, this new relationship reflects SCHC's commitment to increase access to specialized obstetrical care for underserved women in Siouxland.

"Our Prenatal Program, along with all our services at SCHC, has steadily grown over the past five years and continues to evolve," said Mari Kaptain-Dahlen, SCHC CEO. "We are delighted to work closely with Siouxland OBGYN. Their physicians bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will benefit our prenatal patients and broaden the services available through our program."

When SCHC approached Siouxland OBGYN to help provide specialized care to their high-risk obstetrics patients, Dr. Paul Eastman with Siouxland OBGYN, said the practice saw an opportunity to serve Siouxland.

"We are proud to provide an extension of our current practice to the Siouxland Community Health Center's Prenatal Program to assist with fulfilling their mission of providing quality health care services to the women of Siouxland," he said.