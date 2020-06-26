You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland Paramedics announces closure
Siouxland Paramedics announces closure

Siouxland Paramedics (copy)

An ambulance leaves Siouxland Paramedics for a medical call in early 2016. Siouxland Paramedics will cease medical transportation services effective July 1 and close its business.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Paramedics will cease medical transportation services effective July 1 and close its business.

The nonprofit was formed in 1982 and became one of three organizations under Health, Inc. in 1999 when MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's formed the joint venture. Siouxland Paramedics transitioned out of emergency services in January 2018 to only provide medical transportation. Sioux City Fire Rescue started a new EMS Division to fill the void.

Hospice of Siouxland and the June E. Nylen Cancer Center are also part of Health, Inc., but the closure won't affect those two businesses, Siouxland Paramedics said in a statement issued Friday. 

"Our community has other, quality non-emergency medical transportation options," said Tracy Larson, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at MercyOne. "We will be communicating with those who use Siouxland Paramedics to ensure there is no interruption in transport services."

Twenty-eight employees will be impacted by the closure, including eight full-time, one part-time and 19 contingent or as needed.

Siouxland Paramedics said in the statement that the decision comes after a long review by Health, Inc.'s board of directors, which includes MercyOne and UnityPoint Health leadership.

"With continued competition, decreasing transport volume, and ongoing financial strains, the Health, Inc. board of directors has now made the difficult decision to completely stop offering medical transportation and close Siouxland Paramedics," said Chad Markham, chief operating officer at St. Luke's.

