Siouxland passes 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Siouxland reached a new milestone Wednesday, passing 5,000 cases of the respiratory illness in the counties that make up The Journal's coverage area.

The region's total reached 5,034 cases, up from 4,979 a day earlier.

Three more deaths were reported -- two in Woodbury County and one in Dakota County.

Siouxland District Health Department said the two Woodbury County deaths were a female age 18-40 and a male age 41-60.

Woodbury County now has recorded 22 deaths. Dakota County's total rose to 17. The Dakota County Health Department does not provide gender and age information of those who have died.

With 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Wednesday, Woodbury County has had 2,362 cases. Of those, 1,127 are considered to be recovered.

Dakota County reported 11 new cases, raising its total to 1,576. Information on the number who have recovered is not provided.

With four new cases Wednesday, Union County has had 68 cases, and 46 of those are considered to be recovered.