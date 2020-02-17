Siouxland physician: Don't take flu lightly amid uptick in activity

Influenza is nothing to mess around with. It can cause mild to severe illness. So far this flu season, 26 people have died in Iowa as a result of the virus, including one child.

"As far as the real symptoms go, flu can be very, very sickening. Flu can be devastating," Kaushik said. "Flu cannot and should not be taken lightly."

Influenza A (H1N1) and influenza B (Victoria lineage) are the predominant strains of the virus that are circulating in the state, mirroring the national trend. Kaushik said having both A and B as predominant strains simultaneously is a rare situation.

"Usually what happens is A is the predominant one and the B just hangs around in the background," she said. "This year A and B are like leveling. This is very unique."

Since influenza isn't a reportable disease, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said he doesn't have an influenza case tally for the season. But he said the most recent statewide report from the IDPH indicates a "little bit of a bump up" in flu activity from the week before.

"Statewide, I guess I would say maybe there has been a little bit of an increase. It's difficult to know about any real second wave or along those lines, because influenza just isn't tracked on a case-by-case basis," he said.

