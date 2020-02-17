Siouxland physician: Influenza shouldn't be taken lightly amid uptick in activity

SIOUX CITY -- With worldwide attention focused on coronavirus, a Sioux City pediatric infectious disease specialist warns Siouxlanders not to let their guard down when it comes to influenza.
Dr. Ashlesha Kaushik, who practices at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine -- Sergeant Bluff and serves as the American Academy of Pediatrics Iowa Chapter Immunization Representative, said she was "very taken aback" by a sudden surge in influenza hospitalizations and deaths as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of February.
"In the middle of January, it had lulled a little, but then it started to increase," Kaushik said, noting that as of Feb. 8, the CDC had recorded more than 250,000 hospitalizations in the United States and 14,000 deaths, including 92 children, from influenza.
Influenza activity remains widespread in Iowa, as well, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). The virus, which causes body aches, fever, chills, cough and nasal congestion, usually reaches its peak somewhere between December and February.
Influenza is nothing to mess around with. It can cause mild to severe illness. So far this flu season, 26 people have died in Iowa as a result of the virus, including one child.
"As far as the real symptoms go, flu can be very, very sickening. Flu can be devastating," Kaushik said. "Flu cannot and should not be taken lightly."
Influenza A (H1N1) and influenza B (Victoria lineage) are the predominant strains of the virus that are circulating in the state, mirroring the national trend. Kaushik said having both A and B as predominant strains simultaneously is a rare situation.
"Usually what happens is A is the predominant one and the B just hangs around in the background," she said. "This year A and B are like leveling. This is very unique."
Since influenza isn't a reportable disease, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said he doesn't have an influenza case tally for the season. But he said the most recent statewide report from the IDPH indicates a "little bit of a bump up" in flu activity from the week before.
"Statewide, I guess I would say maybe there has been a little bit of an increase. It's difficult to know about any real second wave or along those lines, because influenza just isn't tracked on a case-by-case basis," he said.
For the week ending Feb. 8, the state tallied 76 flu-related hospitalizations. Twenty-two Northwest Iowa schools reported greater than 10 percent absence due to illness, including six in Buena Vista County, one in Plymouth County and three in Sioux County. No schools in Woodbury County reported 10 percent or greater absence due to illness for that week.
During that period there were no outbreaks being investigated at Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities, either.
Brock said an uptick in influenza cases at this point in the season wouldn't be unusual.
"I'm not surprised that in February we're still seeing a lot of cases, that's right in line with what would be typical," he said. "I would expect it to start backing down over the course of the next few weeks."
If you develop flu-like symptoms, Kaushik said you should call your doctor. Taking an antiviral drug within 48 hours of symptom onset can prevent severe complications.
"The best bet is to call the doctor and then they can prescribe the antiviral medication," she said. "The sooner they can get started, the better."
According to the CDC, the annual flu vaccine, which prevents an estimated 40 to 60 percent of flu illness, is the best way to protect against the virus. While Kaushik said this year's influenza vaccine wasn't the greatest match for the strain of influenza B circulating, she said it is an "excellent match" for influenza A (H1N1).
"I hope that vaccination rates really continue to stay high, because that's the best bet against this disease," she said. "Vaccination prevents ICU admissions. It prevents lethal illness and life-threatening illness. ... I would urge all the people to just get vaccinated."
If you haven't been vaccinated against influenza this season, both Brock and Kaushik say it isn't too late to receive a flu shot.
"It's not too late to prevent yourself from getting (influenza)," Brock said. "It is possible to get influenza twice. Even if someone's had influenza, it doesn't rule out the possibility that they could get a different strain."