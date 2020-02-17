Siouxland physician: Influenza shouldn't be taken lightly amid uptick in activity

Brock said an uptick in influenza cases at this point in the season wouldn't be unusual.

"I'm not surprised that in February we're still seeing a lot of cases, that's right in line with what would be typical," he said. "I would expect it to start backing down over the course of the next few weeks."

If you develop flu-like symptoms, Kaushik said you should call your doctor. Taking an antiviral drug within 48 hours of symptom onset can prevent severe complications.

"The best bet is to call the doctor and then they can prescribe the antiviral medication," she said. "The sooner they can get started, the better."

According to the CDC, the annual flu vaccine, which prevents an estimated 40 to 60 percent of flu illness, is the best way to protect against the virus. While Kaushik said this year's influenza vaccine wasn't the greatest match for the strain of influenza B circulating, she said it is an "excellent match" for influenza A (H1N1).

"I hope that vaccination rates really continue to stay high, because that's the best bet against this disease," she said. "Vaccination prevents ICU admissions. It prevents lethal illness and life-threatening illness. ... I would urge all the people to just get vaccinated."