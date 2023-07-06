SIOUX CITY — Siouxland pickleball fans will soon have a chance to compete against one another and help raise money for the United Way of Siouxland.

The social services organization is hosting a "Pickleball for a Purpose" tournament at 9 a.m., on Wednesday, August 9 at The Arena Sports Academy (4501 Southern Hills Dr.). Teams of two, ages 18 and older, are able to register for $60 and will be pitted against one another based on skill level.

Siouxland Pickelball Siouxland Pickleball player Kyle Schutte reaches for the ball the ball during a game at United Academy in North Sioux City.

Entrants will get a tournament t-shirt and the top three teams will receive medals.

Additional tournament details and registration can be found by going to unitedwaysiouxland.com/pickleball.

"The fun filled tournament will help support United Way as they fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community," a release from the United Way of Siouxland said.