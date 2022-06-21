Siouxland pools see lifeguard numbers rebound since COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- When Sioux City Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes asks lifeguards what they're looking forward to during the summer, he said they often respond with "getting tan and making money."

Lifeguarding was once a popular summer job for teens, but in recent years, it has fallen out of favor. Shutdowns amid the global COVID-19 pandemic hurt lifeguard recruitment and retention at pools nationwide. Many lifeguards have been lured away by more lucrative opportunities or have chosen not to work at all in order to spend more time with friends and family.

Keeli Blanche, a high school senior who is in her second year of working as a lifeguard for the city, describes herself as a "huge water rat" who loves being around the pool and kids all day. However, last summer, she said a shortage of lifeguards made it "really hard."

"Last year, we were always having to have subs. We could never have the slide open," Blanche recalled on a balmy Friday afternoon as ABBA's "Dancing Queen" blared from the sound system at Leif Erikson Pool. Dozens of young children, tweens and teens milled about poolside during a brief break.

This summer, staffing has improved at Leif Erikson and the city's other two public pools, Lewis and Riverside, after the Sioux City Council approved a wage increase for lifeguards. The city currently employs 53 lifeguards. In the summer of 2021, the city had 46 lifeguards on staff, which was down by roughly 10 to 15 lifeguards from past years.

The new pay scale for a lifeguard 1 is $10 to $13.50 per hour, with $12 recommended as a starting wage. The range is $10.50 to $14 for a lifeguard 2/instructor guard, with $12.50 per hour recommended as a starting wage.

Parks and Recreation personnel recommended the wage increase in an effort to stave off departures of lifeguards to nearby communities paying $12 or more per hour. If the council hadn't approved the new pay scale, Byrnes said it's likely the pools would have been forced to reduce operating hours.

"It's impossible to say, but that's the way it was trending," he said. "Recruitment was pretty stale."

Wages on the rise

Jill Miller, who manages staff at Siouxnami Waterpark, said the Sioux Center aquatic destination is nearly fully staffed this summer with 65 lifeguards, the majority of whom are high school students.

"We've struggled a little bit more with our staffing for lifeguards, but we worked really hard doing some different incentive programs and building morale to retain our staff," she said. "We would like to have 70 to 75 (lifeguards), but we manage with 65."

Lifeguards with no prior experience start at $10 an hour at Siouxnami, an increase of 50 cents from the previous year.

Byrnes said the City of Sioux City has offered non-monetary incentives, such as hoodies, to current pool employees who refer new hires, held career fairs at high schools and reached out to athletes at local colleges in effort to recruit new lifeguards. He called the recent pay raise "instrumental" in ensuring the pools have an adequate number of lifeguards.

"We are in the best spot we've been in since COVID," he said. "Yeah, I'm still a little short. I would like to have about maybe 8 to 10 more guards between the three pools."

Last summer, Haskell Swimming Pool in Moville was in danger of not opening at all due to a lifeguard shortage. But, Shelly Schaeuble, longtime pool manager for Kingsley, Moville's neighbor, came to the rescue. Kingsley offered to share some of its experienced lifeguards and Schaeuble agreed to co-manage operations in Moville. The partnership has been a huge success, according to Jodi Peterson, Moville's city clerk.

"We only had two applicants last year. This year, between the two towns, I think we have 29 pool employees. We're killing it!" said Peterson, who said Moville's own number of lifeguards has quadrupled in a year's time. "Shelly provides the most stable, positive-enriched workplace you could provide. The kids saw it last year and just wanted to be a part of it."

Peterson said she thinks the quality of the workplace and team members at Haskell Swimming Pool carry more weight than its wages. She said new lifeguards start at $10.50 an hour, an increase of $1 from the year before. Returning lifeguards receive a 50-cent increase annually.

"We're trying, but we definitely don't keep up. You can go to Chick-fil-A and make a lot more than that," Peterson said.

Certification required

Miller said her lifeguards tell her they like Siouxnami Waterpark's atmosphere, interacting with its patrons, and getting to master skills they can use throughout their lives, such as CPR.

She thinks the biggest deterrent is the 30 hours of training that applicants must complete in order to get hired as a lifeguard. Being responsible for the supervision and safety of pool-goers and responding to emergencies is just too much for some, Miller said.

"It's not like you can show up and start right away. You have to do training to be certified to get hired," she said. "It can be a little overwhelming, especially for some of the younger ones. Something could happen at any minute."

In order to become a lifeguard in Sioux City, applicants must be at least 15 years old, have earned American Red Cross certification and live in Iowa and within 10 miles of city limits. The city, in partnership with Sioux City Community Schools, offers a Red Cross lifeguarding class for free to students 15 and older, if they work the aquatic season.

"We understand that, a lot of times, it's the kid's first job, so we want to be flexible with hours. We understand that there's a lot of coaching that goes into that," Byrnes said.

Blanche absolutely loves her summer gig at Leif Erikson Pool and would recommend it to her peers.

"Be a lifeguard. The classes aren't that hard. It's really fun," she said. "It's a great summer job. You make a lot of money. You get a lot of hours."

