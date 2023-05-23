SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting a variety of free events to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in late May and early June.

A Pride Prom -- a dance for LGBTQ+ teens and their allies -- will be held from 7 - 11 p.m. Friday at Girls Inc., 500 Main St. Free Mom Hugs of Northwest Iowa will be providing snacks for attendees. In addition to dancing, entertainment will be provided and a lip-sync contest will be held. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend.

A Pride Parade will take place at 6 p.m. June 1 in downtown Sioux City. Staging for parade participants will be held at the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will leave the Long Lines parking lot, going north on Pierce St., turning left on Fourth St., heading east to Iowa St.

The Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest is taking place in front of the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. on June 3. Artists must complete their designs no later than noon that day. Sioux City Pride Festival participants will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite design.

The Sioux City Pride Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday between Nebraska and Jones Streets. A free meal will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At noon, a proclamation from the City Council will be read by Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore and two local individuals will receive the Hidden Hero Award for their support of the LGBTQ+ community. There will also be kid activities, live entertainment, a community resource fair and a film festival with a series of LGBTQ+ movies.

Pride weekend will cap off with an Interfaith Pride Service at 11 a.m. June 4 at Mayflower Congregational Church, 1402 W. 18th St.

Formed in 2012, the nonprofit connects and protects the local LGBTQ+ community and educates the broader community about LGBTQ+ issues. The Alliance also hosts support groups for adults and youth, managing a free lending library, assisting individuals to navigate community community resources and provides educational opportunities on LGBTQ+ issues.

This is the tenth year that Siouxland Pride Alliance has hosted free, family-friendly events to celebrate Pride Month. The theme for this year's event is "#StillHere" to acknowledge the tenacity of LGBTQ+ people in the face of discrimination.