SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Progressive Women is partnering with statewide nonprofit One Iowa to present an "LGBTQ 101" session in South Sioux City on Tuesday.
Attendees will become familiar with creating accepting and inclusive environments by discussing gender identity and expression, noting stereotypes and myths about LGBTQ people, and exploring the meaning of LGBTQIA terminology, according to a news release.
The event is part of a regular lunch series produced by Siouxland Progressive Women, a group founded after the 2016 election that advocates for progressive policies.
Tuesday's gathering will also include a legislative update.