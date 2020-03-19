Siouxland Recovery Fund accepting donations for those impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Recovery Fund has been activated to aid in recovery efforts for those impacted by COVID-19.

Donations are currently being accepted for the fund, which will provide financial resources to help meet short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in Siouxland. The fund will be used to support organizations and nonprofit agencies that are providing direct assistance or aid to people impacted by the pandemic. Community needs may present themselves long after the pandemic has passed.

Donations may be made to the Siouxland Recovery Fund at any Security National or Wells Fargo Bank, via drive through or overnight deposit box. Donations may also be made online siouxlandrecoveryfund.com. Checks can be mailed or delivered to the Siouxland Recovery Fund courtesy of United Way of Siouxland, 701 Steuben Street, Sioux City, Iowa, 51101. United Way of Siouxland is the fiscal agent for the fund.

Based on community donations made, nonprofit organizations and public agencies that fit grant criteria are eligible to apply for grants to support relief and recovery efforts. Applications will be received and processed on a rolling basis until further notice. Grants will be awarded based on available resources. The grant application is available at siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.