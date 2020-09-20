Siouxland Recovery Fund announces grants awarded during COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Recovery Fund announced Tuesday that it has awarded more than $535,000 to local nonprofit organizations that have served Siouxland residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs awarded funding include those providing food, mental health services, translation services, financial support and more.

“Thanks to the Siouxland Recovery Fund for allowing us the opportunity to provide telehealth services for the Siouxland community,” said Sheila Martin, CEO of Siouxland Mental Health Center. “Telehealth allows patients to continue their mental health treatment while limiting exposure and not experience disruptions in care. Siouxland Mental Health Center is on the front lines providing critical mental health treatment during an unprecedented time. With the use of funding for virtual care from Siouxland Recovery Fund, we can provide continued engagement with patients.”

The Siouxland Recovery Fund was activated on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the fund is to accept private donations and provide financial resources to help meet short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in Siouxland.

United Way of Siouxland serves as the fiscal agent of the Recovery Fund.