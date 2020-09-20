Siouxland Recovery Fund announces grants awarded during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Recovery Fund announced Tuesday that it has awarded more than $535,000 to local nonprofit organizations that have served Siouxland residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs awarded funding include those providing food, mental health services, translation services, financial support and more.
“Thanks to the Siouxland Recovery Fund for allowing us the opportunity to provide telehealth services for the Siouxland community,” said Sheila Martin, CEO of Siouxland Mental Health Center. “Telehealth allows patients to continue their mental health treatment while limiting exposure and not experience disruptions in care. Siouxland Mental Health Center is on the front lines providing critical mental health treatment during an unprecedented time. With the use of funding for virtual care from Siouxland Recovery Fund, we can provide continued engagement with patients.”
The Siouxland Recovery Fund was activated on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the fund is to accept private donations and provide financial resources to help meet short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in Siouxland.
United Way of Siouxland serves as the fiscal agent of the Recovery Fund.
"The impact of the Siouxland Recovery Fund would not be possible without the generous support received from local, regional and national donors," United Way of Siouxland president Heather Hennings said. "We continue to hear stories of families who had never needed to ask for help before, relying on these programs. Our community has truly rallied together to make a difference during this time."
Grants awarded by the Siouxland Recovery Fund to date:
- Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, School Learning Connections ($14,455)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland, Delivering Food to Club Members and Families ($3,000)
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland, Rebuilding Summer Financial Losses ($23,707)
- Boys & Girls Home - Siouxland Family Center, Emergency Food Assistance ($5,000)
- Camp High Hopes, Fall Weekend Respite Camp ($25,000)
- Center for Siouxland, Disaster Response & Recovery ($14,500)
- Community Action Agency, Nonprofit Personal Protection Equipment ($7,000)
- Community Action Agency, New Website to Increase Access ($5,180)
- Dakota County Voices for Food, Food Security Project ($5,000)
- Food Bank of Siouxland, Emergency Food Supplementation ($50,000)
- Girls Inc. of Sioux City, Full Day Childcare During School Year ($25,000)
- Growing Community Connections - Dakota County, Helping Bridge Financial Gap in Families ($5,000)
- Heartland Counseling Services, Inc., Group Services Post-COVID ($9,000)
- Heartland Counseling Services, Inc., The Life Center Wrap Around Services ($5,000)
- Iowa Legal Aid, Civil Legal Assistance for Low-Income Siouxland Residents Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic ($10,000)
- Knights of Columbus - Le Mars, Missed Opportunities ($3,500)
- LAMB Arts, Stayin' Alive ($10,000)
- LaunchPad Children's Museum, Children's Mental Health & Education Emergency Response ($12,631)
- Mary J. Treglia Community House, Coordinated Communications: Connecting Vulnerable Populations to Essential Information ($25,000)
- Mary J. Treglia Community House, Virtual Tutorials in Multiple Languages ($5,000)
- MercyOne Child Advocacy Center, Non-Profit Stability and Support ($17,000)
- Morningside Lutheran Church, Food Pantry ($5,000)
- Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, Rebuilding the YMCA's Stability ($25,000)
- Oto Fire Department, Rebuilding & Recovery ($2,500)
- Rejoice! Community Church, Food Pantry Support ($6,000)
- Rosecrance Jackson Centers, COVID Relief Operating Support ($25,000)
- SafePlace, Safety & Recovery for Victims During Pandemic ($11,375)
- Salvation Army, Food Pantry & Emergency Assistance ($25,000)
- Salvation Army, COVID-19 Response ($25,000)
- Shesler Hall, Pandemic Issues ($5,407)
- Sioux City Art Center, Expanding Connection to Community ($10,000)
- Sioux City Community Assistance, Fresh Start Home Kits ($34,350)
- Sioux City Community Schools Foundation, Equity Proposal for School & Protective Supplies, Caring Closet & Food Pantries ($6,000)
- Siouxland Center for Active Generations, Infectious Disease Prevention Grant ($4,140)
- Siouxland Center for Active Generations, COVID Protection ($8,900)
- Siouxland Mental Health Center, Mental Health Matters - Telehealth Licenses ($4,200)
- Sky Ranch Behavioral Services, Minding the Gap of SRBS Mental Health Services ($12,100)
- Sunnybrook Hope Center, Drive Thru Pantry ($18,000)
- Volunteer Siouxland, Volunteers Supporting Recovery ($3,000)
- Warming Shelter, Showers for Homeless ($5,500)
- Westminster Presbyterian Church, Morningside Neighborhood Food Cupboard ($4,050)
- Women Aware, Siouxlanders in Transition - Emergency Assistance ($10,000)
If you would like more information about the Siouxland Recovery Fund, call 712-255-3551 or visit siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.
