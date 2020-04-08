Siouxland Regional Transit System to suspend transit service Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Regional Transit System will cease providing transit services to residents of six Northwest Iowa counties and on South Dakota county on Friday.

According to a public notice posted on the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council website, SRTS ridership has fallen 80 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging with it the transit system's revenues.

Transit services in Woodbury, Cherokee, Ida, Monona and Plymouth counties, along with the southern portion of Union County in South Dakota, will cease Friday, though previously established dialysis trips and certain medical trips will continue. Passengers on the remaining rides will be required to wear face masks or another type of protective covering.

SRTS provides transportation for elderly and disabled individuals, students and preschoolers and low- to moderate-income people.

It is not known when regular transit services will resume.

SRTS administrative offices will also be closed to the public, and all non-essential personnel, on Friday.

