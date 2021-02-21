Siouxland reports no COVID deaths in past 3 days

SIOUX CITY -- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday, Saturday or Sunday in Siouxland counties, according to state and local public health departments.

Siouxland District Health Department reported eight new cases of the coronavirus Sunday. Woodbury County's case total stood at 13,583 as of 9 a.m. Sunday, based on Iowa state statistics. The county has had 210 COVID-related deaths.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed was 4.7 percent Sunday. In a Facebook post Friday, Siouxland District Health said that the positivity rate is now being calculated using total tests, due to a change in COVID-19 data reporting by the Iowa Department of Public Health. This change in calculation "will cause our reported percentage positive to show a slight decrease," according to the Facebook post.

District Health reported that 14 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, 10 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other four had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, nine are Woodbury County residents.

