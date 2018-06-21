ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Heavy rainfall left Siouxland rivers overflowing Thursday.
Since rain began falling Wednesday morning, most areas have seen 3 to 5 inches of rain. As of Thursday morning, rainfall totals reached 3.05 inches in Orange City, Iowa; 3.1 inches in Yankton, South Dakota; 2.52 inches in Akron, Iowa; and 2.18 inches in Le Mars, Iowa. Amounts may have been greater in some localities.
Another quarter to half inch was still expected to fall through Friday morning.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Thursday morning for nine Iowa counties impacted by the flooding: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, Osceola, Palo Alto, Scott and Story.
The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents of the nine counties, which provides financial assistance for those impacted by flooding.
Tim Masters, a technician with the Sioux Falls National Weather Service, said many areas in Siouxland are facing minor- to major-stage flooding due to the recent rainfall.
"That was too much water for the ground to handle," he said.
The heaviest rains fell along the Minnesota-Iowa border, and the Rock River at Rock Rapids was upgraded from moderate- to major-stage flooding. The Rock River was at 18.6 feet Thursday morning, with flood stage beginning at 13 feet; the river was expected to rise to 19.4 feet by late Thursday evening.
"That means the water is out of its banks, and it's going to be going through mostly agricultural land," Masters said. "There's going to be some impacts for anybody along the river."
At Milford, the Little Sioux River was at 15.2 feet as of Thursday afternoon, with a flood stage beginning at 12 feet.
Spencer faced flooding from two separate rivers. The Ocheyedan River was at 10.7 feet as of Thursday afternoon, with a flood stage beginning at 8 feet. It was expected to crest at 11.6 feet Friday. The Little Sioux River, at 12.2 feet Thursday afternoon, was expected to crest at 14.1 feet Friday. Flood stage for the Little Sioux River there begins at 10 feet.
Most other places along the Little Sioux and Rock Rivers, along with other smaller tributaries, were seeing some degree of flooding as well.
Gravel roads were reportedly flooded in several parts of northwest Iowa. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office released a notice Thursday morning saying that all gravel roads between Alton and Sheldon were closed, as they were possibly underwater.
Meanwhile, the heavy rain was causing wastewater runoff from some cities and livestock facilities in northwest and north-central Iowa and threatened to shut down some municipal water wells.
Ken Hessenius, supervisor of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources' Spencer field office, told the Associated Press that flooding was causing many cities to prepare to shut down some of their wells if needed. The city of Sheldon has taken four drinking water wells offline, but the city is still able to supply residents with water from unaffected wells.
The DNR was also receiving reports that cities can't keep up with the inflow of water into wastewater treatment plants, so the cities are discharging untreated or partially treated wastewater.
The American Red Cross announced it is coordinating with emergency management in several of the impacted counties. The Red Cross is providing floor cleanup kits, and has received requests for or distributed hundreds of kits in Pocahontas, O'Brien, Lyon and Kossuth counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.