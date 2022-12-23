Siouxland rocked by life-threatening weather, residents advised to stay inside until weekend

SIOUX CITY — A blizzard with life-threatening wind chills in the -35 degrees to -50 degrees range hit Siouxland Wednesday night and is expected to continue into Saturday.

Residents are advised to stay inside and off the roads this holiday weekend.

"Hunker down until after the worst has passed,” said Jeff Chapman meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

A blizzard warning is in place through 6 p.m. Friday and a wind chill warning is in place through noon Saturday.

While the base temperatures were around -10 degrees during the day Thursday, the wind chills caused temperatures of -35 degrees to -45 degrees, Chapman said. The winds were expected to increase throughout Thursday evening, causing even more dire weather conditions.

“The worst is yet to come,” Chapman said.

Wind chills throughout Thursday were in the negative 40-degree range and are expected to be in the negative 30-degree range on Friday continuing into Saturday morning, according to the national weather service.

Wind chills around -35 degrees can cause frostbite in fewer than 10 minutes and wind chills around -50 degrees can cause frostbite in fewer than 5 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

While the area only received 2 inches of snow, the high winds caused blowing snow and low visibility. Chapman said visibility is around a quarter to a half mile in some places.

With the high winds, slick roads, low visibility, and low temperatures, travel is increasingly treacherous.

“If you should become stranded, those temperatures increase the hazard exponentially,” Chapman said. “If you do not have to travel, don’t travel.”

The weather is expected to slightly improve throughout Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, Chapman said.

Accidents due to conditions

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported roads throughout Siouxland were partially covered as of noon Thursday.

Snow plows were seen throughout Siouxland all day Thursday. Sioux City street crews were plowing drifts and deciding which streets to address based on their conditions, said City Communications Director Anne Westra.

The slick road conditions caused 16 accidents throughout Sioux City between Wednesday and Thursday, said Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill.

One of the most severe accidents was at 5:45 a.m. Thursday. An individual was driving to work on South Cornelia Street and slid through the intersection at South Cornelia and Lincoln Way, ending up in the ravine, Gill said.

The individual was able to dial 911 but the responding officer was unable to reach the individual. Sioux City Fire Rescue was called and able to extract the individual, Gill said.

That was the only accident Sioux City Fire Rescue had responded to as of Thursday afternoon.

PHOTOS: 12 of Sioux City's worst historic blizzards Close 1 of 12 Blizzard: 1949 This unidentified man stands on top of a snow drift in which a tunnel has been dug in this 1949 photo. Blizzard: 1940 Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day. Blizzard: 1937 A motorist drives by toppled poles following a storm in Leeds on April 26, 1937. Blizzard: 1936 This photo from Feb. 11, 1936, shows Highway 20 after a blizzard. This image was taken approximately four miles from Sioux City. Blizzard: 1947 Branches on bushes around the Grandview Park Rose Garden bend under the weight of snowfall in 1947. Blizzard: 1937 Snow is piled high on the side of a Sioux City road in this January 23, 1937 photo. Blizzard: 1962 Guardsmen deliver coal after a March 17, 1962 blizzard that hit Sioux City. Blizzard: 1939 M.H. Woodring Service Station on Highway 20, approximately five miles out of Sioux City, had to temporarily suspend business after a blizzard dumped a large amount of snow on Feb. 11, 1939. Blizzard: 1937 Poles and wires were blown down during a blizzard April 24, 1937, near Leeds. April 1992 blizzard A motorist tries to drive through a windrow following a April 1992 blizzard, which dropped up to 10 inches of snow on Sioux City. Blizzard of 1962 Fifteen men from rural McCook Lake, S.D., dig out snow along a half-mile stretch of road after the blizzard of March 5, 1962. The men were joined by some boys and several dogs. 1975 blizzard Sioux City's "Auto Row" along Sixth Street was called "A case of go and no-go" when a blizzard struck in 1975. The truck at the right was stuck. +11 +11 +11 +11 +11 +11 +11 +11 +11 +11

Safety tips

While staying home and staying warm, some residents may use space heaters to keep warm.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Deputy Fire Marshall Ryan Collins said space heaters must be plugged directly into the wall, not into a power strip or extension chord. If the space heater is causing the electrical breaker to pop or trip, the heater should be plugged into a different outlet.

"What ends up happening is people keep going back and resetting the breaker over and over and over again and that will start a fire," Collins said.

Never sleep with a space heater on, Collins said. He has seen cases where people will fall asleep, accidentally kick a blanket onto the heater and cause a fire. This applies to wood-burning and gas-burning fireplaces.

Residents should never use gas or electric stoves or ovens as supplemental heat, Collins said.

"The best thing to do is grab the blankets and sweatshirts and huddle in together," he said.

If travel is necessary, Collins recommended travelers let family and friends know what path they are taking and when they plan on arriving.

He advised having a fully charged cell phone and a power bank for backup. He also recommended having a full tank of gas and never letting it go below half a tank.

In case of an accident, travelers should keep blankets and water in their cars.

"If you get caught in a snowstorm, the last thing we want people to do is to try to walk for help," he said. "It's better to call for help and stay with your vehicle because eventually, help will come," he said.

If you have guests, Collins recommended showing them where the exits are and how to get out.

Utilities Superintendent Jon O’Brien shared that it may help residents who have issues with pipes freezing to keep a little water dripping in the sink. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing when it’s very cold outside.

For those with pets, the Siouxland Humane Society recommends keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If the pets must be outside, the Humane Society recommends a warm covered shelter raised a few inches off the ground with straw to help insulate it.

When taking dogs outside, the Humane Society recommends wiping off the pet's legs, paws and stomach, removing any salt, antifreeze, or other chemicals.

Stray cats like to seek shelter under the hoods of cars to help keep them warm so the humane society recommends banging on your hood or honking your horn before starting your engine.

Where to go for shelter

The Warming Shelter and The Gospel Mission offer emergency shelter in Sioux City for people to escape life-threatening weather conditions.

The Warming Shelter, an emergency shelter at 916 Nebraska St., has 120 regular beds but has Red Cross cots and blankets to house more in weather like this.

The shelter offers a place to sleep, access to washers and dryers, showers and clean clothing.

Wednesday night the shelter had 113 people staying at the facility, said Joe Twidwell, the shelter's board president, and the numbers will fluctuate over the weekend. A winter event several years ago brought 132 people to the shelter. The shelter never turns anyone away.

"We're still going to be able to protect people from the elements," he said.

Each individual who enters the shelter is checked for health problems such as frostbite or hypothermia and is able to get treatment.

The shelter provided food to the residents Thursday afternoon and night. Twidwell said they plan on providing food over the next several days.

"A lot of our residents would go down to the Soup Kitchen but that's over 10 blocks away, and in this kind of weather it's just dangerous for them to go out," he said.

Twidwell said it's important for people to understand homeless individuals are community members. He said a Briar Cliff University survey showed over 80 percent were born or raised in Siouxland.

"These are somebody's brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles," he said. "We've had people as old as 92 stays with us we've had a 3-month-old baby."

Regardless of the decisions the individuals may have made, Twidwell said, they don't deserve to die due to the weather.