Alex Brown of Farmer Brown's Garden carries bags of sweet corn to a table, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market stand.
Sweet corn is shown in a bin at the Farmer Brown's Garden stand, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market booth.
Alex Brown of Farmer Brown's Garden bags ears of sweet corn, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market stand. At left is his father, Jim Brown.
Alex Brown of Farmer Brown's Garden carries bags of sweet corn to a table, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market stand.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Marly Van Berkum carries two bags of sweet corn the she had purchased Wednesday at the Sioux City Farmers Market.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sweet corn is shown in a bin at the Farmer Brown's Garden stand, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market booth.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Alex Brown of Farmer Brown's Garden bags ears of sweet corn, Wednesday, at the Sioux City Farmers Market. The Oto, Iowa, vegetable business was doing brisk sales of sweet corn at its farmers market stand. At left is his father, Jim Brown.
SIOUX CITY -- It may be a few weeks late but Anderson Produce's Steve Anderson is happy he has enough sweet corn to sell at the Sioux City Farmers Market.
"We planted on April 25, had a May frost, as well as cool conditions after that," Anderson, who farms near Lyon, Nebraska with his wife Linda, said, Wednesday morning. "In a perfect situation, we'd be selling our first sweet corn around or shortly after July 4."
"We're easily a good two weeks behind," he said. "That means we'll be playing catch up for the remainder of the season."
Joel DeJong, an agronomist for Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, said many farmers face the same predicament as Anderson.
La Juanita, 1316 Pierce St., is easily one of the most recognized and well-respected restaurants in Sioux City. La Juanita secures a score of 4.7 from 339 reviews on Facebook. Fans rave about the restaurant's "life changing" burritos, and the "best tacos ever ... anywhere!"
A change in location hasn't stopped customer appreciation of this hot dog joint. Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St., scores a 4.7 out of 621 total reviews. Siouxlanders enjoy the delicious hot dogs and the availability of cold beer, and say it's worth the wait.
With 792 total reviews from various users, El Fredo Pizza, 523 W. 19th St., has kept a strong score of 4.7 out of 5. Customers laud the restaurant's atmosphere, its breadsticks and original sauce recipe.
Johnnie Mars Family Restaurant, 2401 Fifth St., is the master of comfort food in Sioux City. The place has secured a 4.7 score among the 348 reviewers on Facebook. Visitors love the omelettes, biscuits and gravy and friendly service. Some even consider it the best place for breakfast in Sioux City.
The Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St., scores a 4.7 from 206 reviews on Facebook. Fans report that the restaurant "has to be one of my favorite spots in Sioux City! The food is made from scratch and nothing on the menu will disappoint."
If you want to stand out as a restaurant in Sioux City, you'll need variety and the consistency to back it up. Rebos, 1107 Fourth St., does just that with a 4.5 score from 466 reviews. Customers love the Black and White flatbread, lobster bisque, Creole Evil Pasta and the refreshing mojitos and martinis.
This Vietnamese restaurant has been reviewed by 214 people and earned 4.2 stars. Frequent visitors enjoy Da Kao's menu of affordable Vietnamese and Chinese food options. They also like the fresh spring rolls having the choice of delivery. Visit them at 800 W. 7th St.
Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., has been reviewed by 668 people on Facebook and has maintained a score of 4.4 stars. People love visiting the Transit Avenue restaurant for pizza and wings. And it's a great spot to watch a football game or two.
Gotta love snacking on a couple pieces of broasted chicken every once in a while, right? Visitors at Sneaky's Chicken, 3711 Gordon Drive, give the restaurant 4.6 stars from a collection of 208 reviews. Some even claim Sneaky's has the best chicken in town.
Half Moon Bar & Grill, located at 714 S. Lewis Boulevard, has 238 reviews on Facebook and has earned 4.6 stars. Customers enjoyed the atmosphere and friendly staff as well as Half Moon's finger food-heavy menu of wings and fancy waffle fries dishes.
The Phyl Claeys pizza at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., is one of the specialty pies available or you can create your own mix of toppings. The reviews are mixed but 4.2 stars from 552 reviews puts this Historic Fourth Street bar on the list. In addition to pizza they also have nachos and a huge selection of beer.
"Sweet corn needs plenty of sun, plenty of heat and plenty of dry weather to grow," DeJong said. "With so many rainy days and so many cool days over the past three months, things have been challenging."
However, a recent spate of days with above-average temps helped out Aaron Mallett tremendously.
At his farm near Salix, Iowa, Mallett grows everything from sweet corn to tomatoes to broccoli to beans.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"We were finally able to start selling sweet corn last weekend," Mallett said. "Those few hot days really did the trick."
In addition, Farmer Brown's Garden, an Oto, Iowa-based business was the third vendor at the Sioux City Farmers Market selling the always popular sweet corn. Located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View, the market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday until the end of October.
DeJong rated the majority of Iowa's corn as being in good-to-excellent conditions. Despite that, crops in the northern part of the state may take more time to mature.
"Farms around the Iowa-Minnesota border experienced cooler temps as well as more rain than farms closer to Sioux City," he said. "Despite that, all crops can really benefit from an extended period of hot days and dry conditions."
While Mallett said cool weather has delayed his sweet corn crop, it nearly devastated his honey production.
"Even though we can make up for lost time when it comes to sweet corn, it doesn't extend its season," he said. "With more hot days, we're hoping our bees will be able to produce more honey."
Instagram: Sculpt Siouxland
Instagram: Lilies at sunrise
Instagram: Sunrise
Instagram: Grandview Bandshell
Instagram: War Eagle Monument
Instagram: Jitter's donuts
Instagram: Saturday in the Park fireworks
Instagram: Tastee Inn & Out
Instagram: Rainbow over Tyson Event Center
Instagram: Marina
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy