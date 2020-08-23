Siouxland schools show their pride with logo-adorned facemasks

SIOUX CITY -- During his first week as a Dakota Valley School District Middle School sixth grader, Seth Reinhardt was getting adjusted to all new classes as well as a new accessory.
Like all of his other DV classmates, he was required to wear a facial covering throughout the school day.
"It's hot today," Seth said, tugging at his face mask. "This won't be much fun."
At least, Seth had a nice-looking mask that boasted his school's Panther paw logo in addition to the number 64.
"That's my number on the Dakota Valley Middle School football team," he explained. "I'm a receiving end."
According to DV School District Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen, all of his teachers, support staff and students have been complying with the new mask policies.
"They know how important it is to keep everyone healthy and safe from COVID-19," he said.
Even better, members of Dakota Valley's Athletic Booster Club have been fundraising with custom-made masks.
The same thing is going on Morningside College, according to bookstore director Jodi Strohbeen.
"Face masks aren't just popular with students and faculty," she said. "Parents and alumni are also purchasing them."
It helps that the college has masks that match any personality type.
"We have masks that has Morningside's M as well as sportier ones for people who are rooting for the school's Mustangs athletic team," Strohbeen said.
So, what personality type is attracted to a more modest, maroon-colored mask?
"Probably, someone who doesn't want to call attention to himself," Carly Hanson, Morningside's associate vice president for marketing and communications, explained. "Or someone looking for a change of pace. People will be wearing masks every day. You want a variety of masks to choose from."
Indeed, Bishop Heelan Catholic School President John Flannery already has an arsenal of three Crusader face masks in which to wear.
"Even though we're required to wear face coverings for health reasons, we can still sport our school logo," he said.
Here's a look at more masks from Siouxland schools.
Concerned about COVID-19?
