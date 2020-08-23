Siouxland schools show their pride with logo-adorned facemasks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- During his first week as a Dakota Valley School District Middle School sixth grader, Seth Reinhardt was getting adjusted to all new classes as well as a new accessory.

Like all of his other DV classmates, he was required to wear a facial covering throughout the school day.

"It's hot today," Seth said, tugging at his face mask. "This won't be much fun."

At least, Seth had a nice-looking mask that boasted his school's Panther paw logo in addition to the number 64.

"That's my number on the Dakota Valley Middle School football team," he explained. "I'm a receiving end."

According to DV School District Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen, all of his teachers, support staff and students have been complying with the new mask policies.

"They know how important it is to keep everyone healthy and safe from COVID-19," he said.

Even better, members of Dakota Valley's Athletic Booster Club have been fundraising with custom-made masks.

The same thing is going on Morningside College, according to bookstore director Jodi Strohbeen.