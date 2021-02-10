Siouxland sees continued drop in COVID cases

SIOUX CITY -- The numbers continue to improve, but the fight against COVID-19 isn't over.
The number of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped to levels not seen in months, but health officials have seen the number of cases drop in the past, only to rise again.
"While the current number of hospitalizations in Siouxland is lower, it’s still not zero. We can’t let our guard down yet. Keeping our team members, patients and communities safe remains our top priority, each and every day," said Leah McInerney, a senior marketing and communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
Siouxland District Health on Wednesday reported just eight COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, four of them hospitalized due to the illness. The declining number of cases has allowed hospital staff to convert some COVID units back to their usual purpose.
"In preparation for an influx of patients presenting to the hospital with coronavirus, we created dedicated COVID units when the pandemic began which have since been undedicated," McInerney said.
Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed dropped to 6.9%, a rate that has declined from 8.5% on Feb. 1 and 17% five weeks ago.
Positivity rates above 5% are a concern, health officials have said, but the county's numbers are the best they've been since August.
All but two other Northwest Iowa counties have seen their 14-day positivity rates dip into single digits. Osceola, Sac and Buena Vista counties all stood at 4% Wednesday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. Crawford County and Ida County remained in double digits at 13% and 10%, respectively.
Northeast Nebraska health officials are seeing similar encouraging trends.
Total cases and positivity rates have either held steady or have dropped in recent weeks in Dakota, Thurston, Wayne, Cedar and Dixon counties. The decline is likely due to a number of factors, including more vaccinations and continued mitigation efforts, said Julie Rother, health director of the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in Wayne.
"I'm hopeful that people are paying attention to the guidelines and things we can do to help control the spread," Rother said. "It's just that constant back and forth with trying to be careful enough and still have a life."
The IDPH reported one COVID-related death in Woodbury County on Wednesday, the 203rd in the county. Plymouth County had an additional death to raise its total to 75, and Osceola County now has had 13 deaths after one new death was reported. In Nebraska, Thurston County's death total rose to 10 with one additional death reported by the state's health department.
The deaths are a reminder, health officials say, that people should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and wash their hands regularly.