Siouxland sees continued drop in COVID cases

SIOUX CITY -- The numbers continue to improve, but the fight against COVID-19 isn't over.

The number of new cases and hospitalizations have dropped to levels not seen in months, but health officials have seen the number of cases drop in the past, only to rise again.

"While the current number of hospitalizations in Siouxland is lower, it’s still not zero. We can’t let our guard down yet. Keeping our team members, patients and communities safe remains our top priority, each and every day," said Leah McInerney, a senior marketing and communications specialist for UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.

Siouxland District Health on Wednesday reported just eight COVID patients hospitalized in either UnityPoint -- St. Luke's and MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, four of them hospitalized due to the illness. The declining number of cases has allowed hospital staff to convert some COVID units back to their usual purpose.

"In preparation for an influx of patients presenting to the hospital with coronavirus, we created dedicated COVID units when the pandemic began which have since been undedicated," McInerney said.

Woodbury County's 14-day positivity rate on tests performed dropped to 6.9%, a rate that has declined from 8.5% on Feb. 1 and 17% five weeks ago.

