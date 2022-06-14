Siouxland sees high temps, threats of severe weather in two-day stretch

SIOUX CITY -- Out with the near-record high temperatures, in with a chance of severe storms.

A little more than a day after seeing readings as high as 100 degrees, Siouxland residents had to spend Tuesday night into Wednesday looking out for potential thunderstorms bringing gusts as high as 65 miles per hour and rain totaling as much as half-an-inch or even hail. Forecasted highs dipped down to 84 degrees.

According to Samantha Garrett, a meteorologist with the Sioux Falls, S.D. office of the National Weather Service, temperatures will start climbing again on Thursday.

"Sunday and Monday could see highs around 100," Garrett said.

Per Garrett, on Monday, Sioux City was 4 degrees off from a record high for June 13. That record, of 101 degrees, was set in 1952. She was unable to say whether or not the 100 degree reading in Le Mars represented a June 13 record for the Plymouth County seat.

As for when some more-lasting relief from the heat might come, Garrett couldn't make any promises.

"Still in the 90s on Tuesday," she said. "Difficult to say but we could see the high pressure break down (after that)."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.