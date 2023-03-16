SIOUX CITY — With mere days until spring officially begins, tri-state residents were greeted Thursday morning by the third snowfall in the month of March.

Through noon, the National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office reported an inch of precipitation at the Sioux Gateway Airport. Total daytime snow accumulation was still being pegged at about two inches.

To the northwest, in Yankton, S.D., the NWS-Sioux Falls branch projected three inches for the day. Heading southwest, the National Weather Service's Omaha office was calling for less than half an inch for Wayne, Neb. About 70 miles east of the Sioux City metro, near Storm Lake, NWS-Sioux Falls forecasted "total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch." In Denison, which is around 75 southeast of Sioux City, forecasted totals were one inch.

Having, three different snowstorms, producing 5.5 inches or more of precipitation, isn't actually that uncommon for March, according to NWS-Sioux Falls meteorologist Jeff Chapman.

"Fairly typical, in fact it’s probably a little bit below normal for March at this point," Chapman said.

Just past noon, Chapman said the NWS was expecting several more hours of accumulating snow around the Sioux City area as a weather band continued to pull east. Though the totals weren't astronomically high, he said Siouxlanders still had reason to be cautious when getting out.

"The snow amounts were never the most important part of this system, it was the wind," Chapman said. He then added that strong winds would finally taper off on Saturday but would produce unusually cold air beforehand.

As for next week?

"There will be a wet period around the middle of the week next week," Chapman said. Between new precipitation and melting snow, he said people should keep an eye out on local creeks and streams.