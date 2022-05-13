Siouxland seniors mark military commitments with graduation stoles

SIOUX CITY -- Kohen Rankin's acceptance into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point is no secret to anyone at his school or in his community.

But when he walks across the stage at Boyden-Hull High School to accept his diploma on May 22, any out-of-town attendees unfamiliar with his military commitment will see a stole over his graduation robe signifying his future plans.

"I think this looks amazing," Rankin said, sliding the silky black-and-gold stole sporting the Army logo between his thumb and fingers. "I'm honored to represent our community, our district and state at West Point and in the military. It's a great honor."

Rankin was one of seven Siouxland seniors Thursday to model the stoles representing their upcoming military service. The stoles will be worn by students at a dozen participating Siouxland high schools during their graduation ceremonies, thanks to a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce initiative to honor graduating seniors who are going into the military.

"Wear it proudly. Stand tall and show others the commitment you have decided to make," said Brian Crichton, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, which hosted the Chamber's announcement of its initiative to honor soon-to-be military members.

For years, graduates have worn stoles representing academic and other achievements. Bishop Heelan High School sophomore Maria McGowan said when her older sister graduated, there was nothing to signify her acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy. An older brother graduating more recently had a stole noting his impending military service. McGowan said she thought all high school graduates entering the military deserved similar recognition and proposed the idea to the Chamber of Commerce.

"We were like this needs to go bigger," McGowan said. "To watch this come to life has been so rewarding."

Staff Sgt. Sydney Smith at the 185th was the lead graphic designer of the stoles, which recognize every branch of the military and National Guard. The Chamber raised money to buy 55 stoles that seniors at participating high schools can wear at graduation.

185th wing commander Col. Mark Muckey said the unit's communications team will spread news of the initiative in hopes that the idea will catch on elsewhere.

"I look out and I don't see anything like this in the nation," Muckey said.

