ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- It could have been any kind of popcorn popping inside the U.S. Naval Academy's Dahlgren Hall.
But Siouxlanders would probably tell you they could identify the delicious aroma that filled the hall anywhere: Jolly Time popcorn.
The Academy's historic building was transformed Saturday into a gigantic Siouxland cookout. A night after the hosts from Annapolis served up oysters and crabcakes, it was Siouxland's turn to present a Taste of Sioux City, rolling out a menu that was familiar to anyone who made the 1,200-mile trip here.
Beef sliders and sloppy joes. Pork ribs and tenderloin. Blue Bunny ice cream and frozen novelties. The aforementioned Jolly Time popcorn and boxes of Twin Bing candy bars.
After more than 6,000 people witnessed the USS Sioux City's commissioning earlier in the morning, more than half of them headed to the other side of the Academy Yard for a lunch donated by a number of Siouxland food companies, including Beef Products Inc., Tyson Fresh Meats, Seaboard Triumph Foods, Smithfield/Curly's Foods, Wells Blue Bunny, Palmer Candy, Sioux Honey Association/Sue Bee Honey and Steck Wholesale Foods/Bimbo Bakeries.
"This is delicious. We don't get anything like this here," Annapolis resident Melissa Nordstrom said as she enjoyed a small rack of ribs.
Informed of the boxes full of Twin Bings across the hall, Nordstrom said, "I'll have to stop there."
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, who was the principal speaker at the commissioning, stopped there, too. She finished off a Twin Bing before taking a picture with a Navy cheerleader before he headed off to cheer at the Navy-Tulsa football game later in the afternoon.
Around the hall hung large pictures of Sioux City landmarks such as the Sgt. Floyd Monument, Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Woodbury County Courthouse and City Hall. Familiar sights for folks who traveled here to witness a historic occasion that's totally unfamiliar to us Midwesterners.
"When I first heard about this, I said we need to be there. It was wonderful, beautiful, very impressive," said Elaine Waskow, of Sioux City, who along with her husband, Dick, rode a charter bus with dozens of others from Sioux City to attend the commissioning.
Easy to spot in a Bishop Heelan High School cap, Timm Funk, of Sioux City, said wasn't going to miss the occasion.
"I just thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said. "It's such a unique opportunity to be part of something this big."