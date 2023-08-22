SIOUX CITY — The highest temperature ever recorded for Aug. 22 in Sioux City was 100 degrees in 1914, almost a full three years before the U.S. entered World War I.

Sioux City was on track to break that record by 2 p.m. Tuesday and forecasts from the National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office showed a peak of 102 degrees, about six degrees off from the single-day August record of 108 degrees which was measured twice (most recently on Aug. 24, 1936).

As for Wednesday, well, the NWS-Sioux Falls forecasts showed a high near 105, which would be a full three degrees hotter than the hottest temperature ever recorded for Aug. 23 in Sioux City. Monday's high of 97 degrees was two degrees off of a single-day record for August 21 (set in 1955).

"Extended periods like this are pretty rare," NWS-Sioux Falls meteorologist Amanda Penning said. "You don't often get three or four days in a row of excessive heat like this."

Penning said what's to blame for this week's record-breaking weather is a combination of high pressure, southerly winds bringing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and "normal" summer heat.

"That's why the heat is so much worse than just the air temperatures," Penning said. "You factor in the dew point and you get those really high 'what is feels like' temperatures." (The heat index value for Tuesday was pegged at 112 degrees.)

Cities throughout Siouxland were expecting to see possible single-day records broken, Penning said.

Spencer, Iowa's Tuesday high topped out at 100 degrees. In Storm Lake, Iowa, the high was 98. To the south, Onawa had a forecasted high of 101 degrees. West of Sioux City, the Tuesday forecast for Ponca, Nebraska showed a high of 103 degrees. And to the northwest, Yankton, S.D.'s forecast called for a high of 104 degrees.

All of those figures will be even higher on Wednesday.

"When the heat index is this high, you need to take breaks really often. When the heat is this hot, it’s very, very dangerous to be doing labor outside," Penning said. "Even shade won’t provide you much relief."

Penning also recommended people stay consistently hydrated, check on elderly neighbors and relatives who might have chronic illnesses and use air conditioning and fans when inside.

"The heat is the number one cause of death for weather," Penning said.

As for when the area may see some relief, Penning said to look toward Friday, when highs will be in the upper 80s.

"Thursday we're going to have a cold front come through," she said.

Saturday, the current forecast for Sioux City shows a high of 83 degrees.